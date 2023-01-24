Community Film Series returns to 100 Mile House

The Biggest Little Farm will be shown at the United Church 100 Mile on Feb. 26 by the South Cariboo Sustainability Society as part of their Community Film Series. Photo submitted.

The South Cariboo Sustainability Society’s Community Film Series makes its return this month.

Peter Jarvis, the society’s secretary director, said the time is right to bring back the film series, which had been running for the past decade before it was put on hold during the pandemic.

“We’ve been itching to get started again,” Jarvis said. “It’s important to show these movies because of the situation we’re in with climate and population. In order to have a future we have to live in conjunction with nature in all its forms.”

The move comes as the world is experiencing more wildfires, atmospheric rivers and “once-in-a-generation” weather events.

Movies are a great way to share ideas for sustainability and help people reduce their environmental footprint. Jarvis said they also aim to get the broader public interested in becoming more environmentally conscious. This year, the society has chosen a handful of movies to show the importance of living in balance with nature.

“In order to become more sustainable we have to put the word out there, educate and convince people it’s something that needs to be done and can be done without huge problems.”

Jarvis said each movie is free to the public and will be hosted at the United Church 100 Mile House on Dogwood Crescent.

“We gladly accept donations but they’re not required and we usually do questions and answers after the movie. If everything goes well we’ll also have coffee and cookies.”

The lineup kicks off on Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. with the 2018 film Beyond Climate, narrated by David Suzuki. Jarvis said the film focuses on people dealing with climate change in B.C. and explores how it will impact the province in the future.

On Feb. 26, The Biggest Little Farm is slated to run. This documentary follows Molly and John Chester, who left their lives in Los Angeles to run an abandoned 234 acre-farm in a neighbouring country. Over several years, the Chesters transform the arid landscape into a functioning farm that doubles as biodiverse habitat for local wildlife.

Jarvis said the film has received rave reviews and he enjoyed watching it along with his children and grandchildren. Although it’s based in B.C. he’s confident the film will win over South Cariboo residents.

“It’s very funny and very watchable and gives you lots of insight into farming on a small scale,” Jarvis said. “It’s not a thousand-acre monoculture grain farm or fruit farm. They’ve got a variety of stuff growing. It’s quite funny and uplifting.”

Finishing off the series will be either Nature’s Clean Up Crew or Meat the Future on March 26.



