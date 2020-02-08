Community art show captures winter in the Cariboo

Some of the pieces in the Parkside exhibit for February. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

The latest show, Love Cariboo Winters, at Parkside Art Gallery is now on display until Feb. 29.

Last month, the gallery put out an open call to the public to submit artwork to line the walls inside the gallery. Kathy Crawshay, a gallery volunteer said the submissions could be anything artistic, as long as it captured life in the Cariboo with a “love” for the winter season.

“I think the submissions are marvellous,” said volunteer Valerie Knowles. “We received a wide variety of art. Some of it is from children, from adults.”

The gallery was experiencing some maintenance issues which slightly delayed the show opening. Due to that delay, the gallery is still accepting submissions for the show.

Interested residents are being asked to send an email to Parkside at parkside centre@shaw.ca – stating the winter activity, what medium it will be showcased through or drop by the gallery.

Inside the gallery, there are soapstone sculptures, many paintings, jewellery, basket weavings and art made out of felt and fabrics. A total of 36 people submitted artwork for the Love Cariboo Winter show.

“I think the community really likes to get involved in our artistic endeavours and seem to support the gallery, really nicely,” said Knowles.

The show is also celebrating the 20th-anniversary of the Parkside Art Gallery.

“It was a way to get people in the community to share what they love doing during the winter,” said Crawshay. “Winter in the Cariboo is a time for friends and people to get together.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Some of the pieces in the Parkside exhibit for February. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)