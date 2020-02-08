Some of the pieces in the Parkside exhibit for February. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

Community art show captures winter in the Cariboo

‘I think the submissions are marvellous’

The latest show, Love Cariboo Winters, at Parkside Art Gallery is now on display until Feb. 29.

Last month, the gallery put out an open call to the public to submit artwork to line the walls inside the gallery. Kathy Crawshay, a gallery volunteer said the submissions could be anything artistic, as long as it captured life in the Cariboo with a “love” for the winter season.

“I think the submissions are marvellous,” said volunteer Valerie Knowles. “We received a wide variety of art. Some of it is from children, from adults.”

The gallery was experiencing some maintenance issues which slightly delayed the show opening. Due to that delay, the gallery is still accepting submissions for the show.

Interested residents are being asked to send an email to Parkside at parkside centre@shaw.ca – stating the winter activity, what medium it will be showcased through or drop by the gallery.

Inside the gallery, there are soapstone sculptures, many paintings, jewellery, basket weavings and art made out of felt and fabrics. A total of 36 people submitted artwork for the Love Cariboo Winter show.

“I think the community really likes to get involved in our artistic endeavours and seem to support the gallery, really nicely,” said Knowles.

The show is also celebrating the 20th-anniversary of the Parkside Art Gallery.

“It was a way to get people in the community to share what they love doing during the winter,” said Crawshay. “Winter in the Cariboo is a time for friends and people to get together.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Some of the pieces in the Parkside exhibit for February. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

Some of the pieces in the Parkside exhibit for February. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

Previous story
Valentine’s Day in the South Cariboo

Just Posted

100 Mile House RCMP release photos after $2,500 in theft of vaping equipment and bongs

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo

First ride-hailing company approved in B.C.’s north

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to operate province-wide

Community art show captures winter in the Cariboo

‘I think the submissions are marvellous’

100 Mile House’s sustainability film series continues to educate on environmental issues

Next film is on Feb. 19

Valentine’s Day in the South Cariboo

Not sure what to do for Valentine’s Day? That’s okay, we have… Continue reading

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

Province increases security at Sooke park after three men swept away by river

Three men killed when accessing the park due to heavy rains, flooding

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

VIDEO: Four arrested in northern B.C. as RCMP continues to enforce pipeline court order

Wet’suwet’en member says Mounties removed gates at Gidimt’en checkpoint

Waterskiing squirrel irks environmentalists at Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, an eastern grey squirrel, is a featured attractions at this year’s Vancouver International Boat Show

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

Yukon Quest dog team arrives at Dawson City checkpoint without musher

“I see the dog team coming from a distance around the bend and there was no musher”

Assault charges laid following incident at B.C. cadet training centre

The incident, at HMCS Quadra, in Comox, occurred in July of 2018

VIDEO: B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

Most Read