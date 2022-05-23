‘Come paint’ at Hospice Month wind-up

When 100 Mile Hospice holds its Butterfly Brushes Paint Night Extravaganza, artist Bobbie Crane will be there to offer step-by-step advice.

The event, set for 4-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 at the 108 Mile Ranch Community Hall, is part of the Hospice Awareness Month wind-up celebration.

“Over the years, the events have been led by many local artists sharing their talent, time and energy. I feel very honored to be invited to lead this wind-up celebration event,” Crane said.

She said she was first approached a few years ago by Hospice volunteer, Agnes Werth, to participate in the fundraising event, held in a local coffee shop with 22 students.

From there, Butterfly Brushes Paint Nights blossomed into a successful venture, Crane said.

“Hospice with the support and care mandate was very dear to my heart,” she said. “I witnessed firsthand the compassionate care and support for my brother-in-law’s death, and recently my sister and a dear friend’s illness and passing.”

Although this is the fourth or fifth paint event for her, Crane said volunteering is near and dear to her heart. The piece Crane will be teaching this time is called, “My Heart Twee! for You.”

“I decided to paint a whimsical design with thoughts of love and compassion for each other,” she said. “I wanted to paint something light of heart, something that would put a smile in your heart and soul.”

Crane emphasized that paint night is all about having fun, saying no experience is necessary and everybody is welcome. Hospice provides the canvas, paints and brushes for the event, while Crane will prepare a few handouts to help the participants along. She also demonstrates step-by-step techniques to bring the painting to completion.

She said she gets very excited to lead and participate in the Butterfly Brush Paint Nights.

“I love looking out into the audience, engaging them in a creative time while enjoying a special night with the community,” she said.

During the event, there will be a silent auction with donations from quite a few businesses, as well as door prizes. Appetizers and dinner will be catered by Carol’s Canteen at 4-6 p.m., followed by the painting event from 6-9 p.m.

There are still a few tickets left. They are available for $75 at Pharmasave, the Screamin’ Reel at Donex, and you can also call 250 395-7680 or email the 100 Mile Hospice Office at 100milehospice@shawbiz.ca for tickets.

Crane said she would like to encourage the community to come out and support Hospice Awareness Month and especially Butterfly Brushes.

“Come paint with me!”

