The music video for Isaiah Faber’s (Powfu) “death bed (coffee for your head)” was filmed mostly at Abbotsford Mill Lake Park. The song has over 440 million views on Spotify and the video has over 90 million views on Youtube. Screenshot from Youtube music video.

Coffee for your head: Popular song has strong ties to Lower Mainland

Isaiah Faber’s ‘death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee’ has over 440 million Spotify hits

A two-month-old song from a Mission artist has become the biggest music hit to come out of the Fraser Valley in recent history.

Isaiah Faber, known as Powfu, released “death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee” in April 2020, and the song been heard by over 440 million people on Spotify.

The music video, much of it filmed at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake Park, has reached over 90 million views on Youtube. Faber’s other music videos are also filmed at various Abbotsford locations.

In order to become the Fraser Valley’s biggest hit of all time, it would have to surpass the Carly Rae Jepsen’s smash 2013 hit “Call Me Maybe,” which has over 1.2 billion views on Youtube.

It seems music runs in the family as Faber’s father, David, is the lead singer of the Canadian punk band Faber Drive. Faber Drive, also hailing from Mission, was nominated for a Juno Award in 2008.

abbotsford Mission Music

