Cod Gone Wild brings Newfoundland to 100 Mile House
Cod Gone Wild was founded by Newfoundland native Andrew Mercer, who remains the band’s frontman and lead vocalist. Mercer and Cod Gone Wild attracted 280 people to the 100 Mile Community Hall on Thursday, April 13. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Shamma Sabir, Cod Gone WIld’s Fiddle Player, shredded her bow Thursday as she performed live in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Shamma Sabir, Cod Gone WIld’s Fiddle Player, shredded her bow Thursday as she performed live in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cod Gone WIld’s Andrew Mercer and electric guitarist Sean Bray played together in 100 Mile House last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) David Mihal set the pace and tone for Cod Gone Wild’s performance in 100 Mile House on Thursday, April 13. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cod Gone Wild was founded by Newfoundland native Andrew Mercer, who remains the band’s front man and lead vocalist. Mercer and Cod Gone Wild attracted 280 people to the 100 Mile Community Hall on Thursday, April 13. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cod Gone Wild was founded by Newfoundland native Andrew Mercer, who remains the band’s frontman and lead vocalist. Mercer and Cod Gone Wild attracted 280 people to the 100 Mile Community Hall on Thursday, April 13. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cod Gone Wild was founded by Newfoundland native Andrew Mercer, who remains the band’s frontman and lead vocalist. Mercer and Cod Gone Wild attracted 280 people to the 100 Mile Community Hall on Thursday, April 13. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cod Gone Wild performed live in 100 Mile House on Thursday, April 13. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cod Gone Wild was founded by Newfoundland native Andrew Mercer, who remains the band’s frontman and lead vocalist. Mercer and Cod Gone Wild attracted 280 people to the 100 Mile Community Hall on Thursday, April 13. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Shamma Sabir, Cod Gone WIld’s Fiddle Player, shredded her bow Thursday as she performed live in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Shamma Sabir, Cod Gone WIld’s Fiddle Player, shredded her bow Thursday as she performed live in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cod Gone Wild was founded by Newfoundland native Andrew Mercer, who remains the band’s frontman and lead vocalist. Mercer and Cod Gone Wild attracted 280 people to the 100 Mile Community Hall on Thursday, April 13. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cod Gone WIld’s electric guitarist Sean Bray vocalizes during a performance in 100 Mile House last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cod Gone Wild performed live in 100 Mile House on Thursday, April 13. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cod Gone WIld’s electric guitarist Sean Bray picks his guitar in 100 Mile House last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cod Gone Wild was founded by Newfoundland native Andrew Mercer, who remains the band’s frontman and lead vocalist. Mercer and Cod Gone Wild attracted 280 people to the 100 Mile Community Hall on Thursday, April 13. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) David Mihal set the pace and tone for Cod Gone Wild’s performance in 100 Mile House on Thursday, April 13. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Lainey Logan cuts a rug at Cod Gone Wild’s performance at the 100 Mile Community Hall last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Karen Johnson-Puckett and Tom Puckett dance together at Cod Gone Wild’s concert in 100 Mile House last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Didi Henderson and Heidi Read dance together during Cod Gone Wild’s performance in 100 Mile House last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Murray Helmer and Donri Helmer dance together at the 100 Mile Community Hall during Cod Gone Wild’s performance last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kristie Iverson and Karen Johnson-Puckett take part in some Highland-style dancing at the 100 Mile Community Hall last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Will MacKenzie and Karen Johnson-Puckett take part in some Highland-style dancing at the 100 Mile Community Hall last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cod Gone Wild bassist Dan Fogarty performs live at the 100 Mile Community Hall last Thursday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) David Mihal set the pace and tone for Cod Gone Wild’s performance in 100 Mile House on Thursday, April 13. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
More than 280 people turned out for Cod Gone Wild’s debut concert in 100 Mile House on Thursday, April 13.
Cod Gone Wild front man Andrew Mercer said he was pleasantly surprised by the support they received. Almost all the seats they set up at the 100 Mile Community Hall were full, with several community members setting up a makeshift dance floor at the back.
“It was an amazing turnout. This is our first tour as a full band since the pandemic, so to come here and get almost 300 people out was really special,” Mercer said. “It was great energy, a great crowd and friendly people, so what more could you ask for?”
READ MORE: Cod Gone Wild sure to delight 100 Mile audiences
Mercer was joined on stage by fiddle player Shamma Sabir, bassist Dan Fogarty, electric guitarist Sean Bray and drummer David Mihal. Together the five played a wide range of Newfoundland and Irish songs to the blanket approval of the crowd. At the end of the night, several community members came up and thanked them for coming and encouraged them to return.
Based on this reception, Mercer said he is considering adding 100 Mile House to their Christmas tour Neighbourhood Rounds later this year.
“It’s one of the best receptions we have ever had, and we pride ourselves on going to smaller rural communities because honestly we just feel more connected to them,” Mercer said. “We get this kind of support when we come to small towns and we’re just going to keep doing that.”
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>
100 Mile House