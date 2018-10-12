Kerry Chelsea, a comedian from Williams Lake, keeps the audience roaring with laughter at the second annual CMHA comedy night. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

CMHA holds Comedy Night in 100 Mile House

‘Laughter is good for one’s mental health’

Laughter is the best medicine.

At least that’s the idea behind the 3rd annual 100 years of community Comedy Night.

The event, presented by the South Cariboo Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association, features returning Williams Lake comedian Kerry Chelsea and Leland Klassen, a Canadian known for his clean comedy.

“Laughter is good for one’s mental health,” said executive director Susann Collins.

The comedy night serves as a major fundraiser for the CMHA.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance at Donex Pharmacy and Department Store or at the door. There will be a bucket draw for a chance to win one of 15 $25 gift certificates, a 50/50 draw and a cash bar.

Fundraising coordinator Kathie Cadrim said she typically starts organizing the event in January.

RELATED: Outdoor movie night in 100 Mile House

“This is the third year so it’s not my first rodeo,” she laughed. “It gets easier every year.”

Cadrim said people typically purchase their tickets last minute, so it can be hard to predict the turnout.

The 100 Mile Community Hall holds roughly 351 people, according to Cadrim. She’s hoping to see 300.

“The proof’s always in the pudding this last week because nobody really buys tickets until the last week, so it’s just a mystery until we open the doors and people start coming in.”

Cadrim said she and Collins will be running around making sure everybody has what they need at the event, but that this is one of the most fun events she plans.

Guests should come hungry, because there will be two food trucks outside of the hall: Fennel and Logger’s Lunch.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, and the comedy will start at 7 p.m.

