Christina Mary lets her art dictate what it’s going to be

Showing her art at Parkside, Mary said she trys to pull out the deeper meanings of her work

Christina Mary with her favourite piece of the collection, The Seer, at the Parkside Art Gallery on Jan 20. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Parkside Art Gallery is hosting Spirit Calling, a collection of work by a Horsefly-based artist, Christina Mary.

“It actually came about just with a lot of hard stuff that was happening, a lot of loss and big changes and then embracing the different mediums I worked on like painting and charcoal and just let it came out however,” said Mary.

Originally from Haida Gwaii, she moved to Horsefly in the 90s and specialized in clay sculptures and showed them from 1997-2001, before starting a family and focusing on home life. Now that her son is an adult, she has shifted her time back into art, though it isn’t with clay but with charcoal.

Mary didn’t have any idea the art she completed last year would be on exhibit at the Parkside Art Gallery, however, the amount of work she created led her to figure something had to be done with it.

“I love making things, I love the creation. I’m always so surprised,” said Mary of her work, with each piece also accompanied by a saying written by her. “I don’t feel that I really know what I’m doing but I’m like ‘wow.’ I Just get out of the way and not control it and let it dictate what it wants to be. It’s like there is always a deeper meaning to everything and I try to pull it out and give it life.”

Her two favourite pieces of the collection are Creation Dreams and The Seer.

The latter is a black and white charcoal painting printed on aluminum. Because the charcoal medium is so messy, Mary would take photos as she works. When taking a picture of The Seer, her phone automatically changed the setting to landscape when she turned her phone vertical. When she looked at the result she said she thought it was amazing.

Originally intending to do two more drawings, she decided to find a “computer person” and have them take a little section of each side of the painting and stretch it out, then printed it out on aluminum.

She couldn’t say why Creation Dreams was also a favourite other than the colouring and texture of the work pleased her.

Mary, who came from a family of artists, knew she would be one since she was in Grade 6 and was encouraged by a teacher. Her sister is a writer and Mary, who describes herself as a multi-media artist, would like to work with her by illustrating children’s books.

Weaving baskets and making medicine is also part of her artistic output.

Her biggest challenge in being an artist is making time for it, especially being a “very social person” who tends to say yes a lot. She likes to clear out time when she has no social outings planned, so she can completely lose herself in her work and can stick with it for a couple of weeks.

Mary described the gallery showing as wonderful.

“I’ve had lots of wonderful conversations with people that are creative and artists themselves,” she said. “It’s nice to hear what other people take away from it and it’s usually something completely different and very personal to their experience and it really doesn’t have anything to do with me anymore.”

Mary’s work will be showcased at the Parkside Art Gallery until Feb. 17.