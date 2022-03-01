Charlotte Cardin arrives at the Gala Adisq awards ceremony in Montreal, Sunday, October 27, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Charlotte Cardin arrives at the Gala Adisq awards ceremony in Montreal, Sunday, October 27, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Charlotte Cardin leads with six Juno nominations

Montreal pop singer-songwriter topped bigger names Justin Bieber and the Weeknd, each with five

Charlotte Cardin leads this year’s Juno Award nominees.

The Montreal pop singer-songwriter picked up six nods, coming in ahead of superstars Justin Bieber and the Weeknd who each nabbed five.

Cardin is in the running in several key categories including artist of the year and album of the year for her full-length debut “Phoenix.” Her track “Meaningless” is nominated for single of the year.

The singer has been on a steady rise since landing in the Top 4 of “La Voix,” the Québécois version of singing competition “The Voice” in 2013.

Other big contenders this year include Shawn Mendes with four nominations. He’s in line with the total held by Vancouver pop newcomer Jessia, known for her body-positive hit “I’m Not Pretty,” and Pressa, one of the rising stars of the Toronto rap scene.

The Juno bash is set to be held in-person for the first time in three years at Toronto’s open-air Budweiser Stage on May 15.

The outdoor event will be hosted by “Shang-Chi” and “Kim’s Convenience” star Simu Liu and broadcast on CBC.

Performers on the broadcast will include Cardin, Arkells, Avril Lavigne and Mustafa, organizers said Tuesday.

Nominees for single of the year also include Brett Kissel for “Make a Life, Not a Living,” Jessia for “I’m Not Pretty,” Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar for “Peaches” (feat. Giveon), and the Weeknd for “Take My Breath.”

Joining Cardin in the album of the year category are JP Saxe’s “Dangerous Levels of Introspection,” Justin Bieber’s “Justice,” Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” and Tate McRae’s “Too Young to Be Sad.”

Juno organizers introduced several new categories this year in an effort to recognize a wider array of musicians. Rap recording was split into two new categories — rap album/EP of the year and rap single of the year.

Indigenous artist or group of the year is now two awards — one honouring contemporary Indigenous artists and another for traditional artists.

And a new award for underground dance single will celebrate less mainstream sounds often heard on club dance floors.

Here’s a look at the contenders in key categories:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Charlotte Cardin

JP Saxe

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Arkells

Loud Luxury

Mother Mother

The Reklaws

Valley

SINGLE OF THE YEAR:

“Make a Life, Not a Living,” Brett Kissel

“Meaningless,” Charlotte Cardin

“I’m not Pretty,” JESSIA

“Peaches” ft. Giveon, Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar

“Take My Breath,” the Weeknd

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

“Phoenix,” Charlotte Cardin

“Dangerous Levels of Introspection,” JP Saxe

“Justice,” Justin Bieber

“Wonder,” Shawn Mendes

“Too Young To Be Sad,” Tate McRae

RAP ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR

“See You Next Wednesday,” Belly

“Stock Exchange,” Haviah Mighty

“Emergency Tsunami,” Nav

“The Extravagant Collection,” NorthSideBenji

“Gardner Express” (Deluxe), Pressa

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

347aidan

Faouzia

JESSIA

Pressa

Tesher

BREAKTHROUGH GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Black Pistol Fire

cleopatrick

Monowhales

Ocie Elliott

Spiritbox

CONTEMPORARY R&B RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Tabula Rasa,” a l l i e

“Vibe for Me (Bob for Me),” Aqyila

“Gifted,” Kallitechnis

“Supernovas,” k-os

“Take My Breath,” the Weeknd

TIKTOK JUNO FAN CHOICE:

347aidan

bbno$

Charlotte Cardin

Forest Blakk

JESSIA

Justin Bieber

Loud Luxury

Pressa

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

— David Friend, The Canadian Press

Music

