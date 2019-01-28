Carrie Bradshaw, ‘The Dude’ to star in Super Bowl commercial

“Pour It Forward” campaign ad will raise money for clean water

Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges are bringing a couple of famed characters back to life for a charity in a new Super Bowl commercial.

Parker will reprise her “Sex and the City” Carrie Bradshaw role and Bridges will appear as “The Dude” in a Stella Artois commercial to raise money to combat water shortage. The 45-second ad launches Monday and will be televised during Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3.

“There will be a lot of men drinking during the Super Bowl, so why not buy some beer that’ll do some good for the planet and the world,” Bridges said in an interview with The Associated Press before shooting the ad.

RELATED: Super Bowl 53 — What you need to know to be game-day ready

The “Pour It Forward” campaign is an initiative between the beer brand and Water.org, co-founded by actor Matt Damon. Both will donate between one to 12 months of clean water to someone in an underdeveloped country based on the amount of Stella Artois packs bought.

Bridges said there’s a “tremendous need” for the initiative, while Parker called the campaign an “important and potentially impactful effort.”

Parker starred as the fashionable Bradshaw on the hit television series “Sex in the City.” Bridges is known as the nonchalant, knit-sweater-wearing character Jeffrey “The Dude” from the cult classic film “The Big Lebowski.”

Parker said she and Bridges enjoyed having their characters meet up.

In the commercial, the two separately order the beer instead of their favourite drink and end up sitting next to each other. Bradshaw prefers a Cosmopolitan cocktail, while The Dude’s usual is a White Russian cocktail.

“I really like the way they created this world,” said Parker, who said she doesn’t expect to play Bradshaw in “Sex and the City” anytime soon. “It’s allowing this sort of a familiarity. People associate those characters without us literally playing them.”

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Katie Holmes in Victoria to film horror movie sequel

Just Posted

Residents voice concerns over logging to 100 Mile council

Logging is taking place east of Bridge Creek

Do you support the district in clearcutting a fireguard east of Bridge Creek?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

Athlete in Focus: Jaci Gilbert of Girl’s Bantam Hockey

Gilbert has played hockey for five years and this season is her first on the Girl’s Bantam team

Forest Grove’s Hootstock Festival turns into Homestock

The event will no longer be open to the public and now is invitation only

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Most Read