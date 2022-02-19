Cariboo women come together to play music

Last month Watch Lake’s Jane Rezende started organizing monthly Soul Sisters Jam Cariboo sessions for women to meet up and play music together. (Photo submitted)

Playing music and fostering community has always been two of Jane Rezende’s greatest passions.

This year the new Watch Lake resident is combining both of them into monthly jam sessions she’s dubbed Soul Sisters Jam Cariboo. So far she’s only organized two of the events but said the results have been extremely rewarding.

“It was incredible. We had gals from 12 to 80 years old and all kinds of instruments. Guitar, mandolin, drums and some people were just starting to learn while others have been playing music for a long time,” Rezende said. “It’s a very inclusive place where really you can just be you.”

The idea for the jam first started after she moved to the Cariboo last year. Rezende missed having a “supportive sisterhood space.” She did some research online and came across Honey Jam, a show run by PhemPhat Entertainment Group, a non-profit dedicated to the promotion of female Canadian artists.

Rezende, a life and intimacy coach, has been playing the guitar for 20 years and was inspired to create her own Honey Jam. She put the word out on Facebook and hosted the first Soul Sisters Jam Cariboo in January. The turnout for that first event did not disappoint.

“It’s nice being in an environment of love and respect that’s non-judgmental,” Rezende said. “We can share not only music but also knowledge and wisdom about life.”

The jam sessions typically take place on a Saturday and last about three hours. In addition to singing and playing music, participants talk and enjoy refreshments. Rezende said she has already begun seeing that supportive sisterhood that she was missing.

“I have a deep respect for humanity, integrity and fostering community. It’s something that’s very dear to my heart.”

To keep the sessions accessible, Rezende changes the location for the Soul Sisters Jam each month. Those interested are invited to contact her on Facebook or call 403-671-9188. Eventually, she hopes to include men in the jams.

“My intention was to start with the women and then invite men,” Rezende said. “Because it’s a group, not just me, we’ll have to decide if we’ll bring the dudes along.”

The next Soul Sisters Jam Cariboo session will take place on Feb. 26.



