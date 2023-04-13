Cariboo landscapes celebrated at Showcase Gallery

The scenery of the Cariboo is on vivid display in Colourful Landscapes at the Showcase Gallery this month.

Longtime Cariboo Artist Guild member Marilyn J. Unger said she wanted to show off the vivid colours of her pastel and acrylic paintings. She chose to feature her landscape works to celebrate her love of the South Cariboo.

“I love the scenery around here. Since I moved to the Cariboo I’ve become more interested in landscapes. There are big skies and fields of grass, it’s quite beautiful around here,” Unger said.

A retired social worker, Unger prefers drawing but has been dabbling in painting for years. She said she enjoys using vivid colours, especially blues and yellows, to bring a landscape to life.

While she started with watercolours, over the years Unger has branched out to acrylic, oil and pastel paintings, many of which are featured in Colourful Landscapes.

“When I first started painting it was more watercolours, but then I wanted to try other things,” Unger said. “I like that challenge of new things, and some scenes lend themselves to a different medium more easily.”

This is Unger’s first solo show in some time, and she said it was a bit stressful to put together.

Thanks to the support of her fellow guild artists, however, she said the show was easy to put up. Living out on Sheridan Lake can be lonely, but the guild always makes her feel welcome and included.

“It’s quite an inspiring group,” Unger said. “We do life modelling classes and professional artists who come in to do a workshop, so it’s quite inspiring. There are a lot of good artists in the group and I think many are so much better than me.”



