Cariboo Chilcotin’s little moments captured in new art show at Parkside Gallery

Celebrating the Cariboo Chilcotin Life features the collected works of Alexandra Verboom and catalogues the little moments of life in the Cariboo and is on display now at the Parkside Art Gallery. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A new art show has been hung in the Parkside Gallery courtesy of 100 Mile House area artist Alexandra Verboom with her new show Celebrating the Cariboo Chilcotin Life.

Verboom was raised, on and off, in the 100 Mile House area and considers it her home though she currently lives and works as a bookkeeper out at Gang Ranch. It’s on that ranch, in the evenings, where she also pursues her love of painting.

She said that she’s always been interested in painting and drawing since she was young and said that, while it’s hard to explain, something has always just been inside her that fills her with a need to paint.

“I enjoy painting because it allows me to express myself and to really celebrate nature and people by focusing on the little moments of life and celebrating those,” Verboom said.

Primarily Verboom works in acrylics when it comes to painting wildlife, however, she will use watercolour and ink wash techniques as well for some of her paintings. She is also completely self-taught and said that everything she knows has been learned through trial and error. When she first started painting seriously in high school in Kamloops she said she had a really cool art teacher who encouraged her and challenged her by asking her to look up a different artist every day to study their techniques, colour use, brush strokes and more.

“I eventually kind of created my own style and went from there,” Verboom said. “I call it loose-realism, which is not a real term it’s something I made up, because it’s not photo-realism it doesn’t look like a photograph but it’s not impressionism either because there’s that looseness to it that you can still see the brush strokes.”

When it comes to the message she always tries to share with her art, Verboom said it’s all about making people see the beauty and blessings in the small moments of life. Many of the ink wash paintings she does are about those small moments for people like a man sitting on horseback holding the reins to a woman tying her apron strings. For many of these paintings, she focuses in on the hands to showcase the simplicity of life.

Celebrating the Cariboo Chilcotin Life certainly takes this idea and runs with it as many of her ink wash paintings of these tiny moments are included within the show. They’re done using Indian ink, or India ink, a very black type of ink more akin to paint. Verboom said, she has to dilute with water to make it lighter and allow her to paint greyscale style images. She first learned how to do this during high school by studying Japanese Sumi-e paintings and returned to it a year or so ago.

For her paintings of wildlife using acrylics, she said they are primarily of wildlife from the Cariboo area and make use of muted tones primarily featuring birds of prey and predators, as for some reason she loves painting them. When it comes to paintings animals Verboom said she really enjoys painting the texture of their feathers and fur.

“The theme of the show would be celebrating everyday moments. Everyday life that we see here in the Cariboo Chilcotin so it’s a lot of our local wildlife and a lot of local home scenes you’d see on a ranch,” Verboom said.

Verboom admitted with a laugh she was somewhat caught off guard by the fact the show was able to go ahead at all. Due to COVID-19 she was somewhat “slacking off” and when she was informed the gallery would be reopening she ended up painting half of the exhibits on display within the last two months. While it was hectic, she said she works well under pressure and enjoys putting in a few late nights before the show.

Otherwise, Verboom said she’s been fortunate in that COVID-19 hasn’t impacted her art very much as she had few shows scheduled for the spring of 2020. Going into fall, however, she has a lot planned like the Medieval Market in Williams Lake which, while she hopes will happen, she expects will not.

Putting on a show like Celebrating the Cariboo Chilcotin Life is a lot of work Verboom said and she’s hopeful the general public will come and help celebrate that work with her. It will be on from Friday, June 26 July 25 with an opening reception planned from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on June 27 with a tent outside for people to socialize, a draw for a free piece of art and some live music provided by her friend.

She’d like to thank her family, friends and previous customers who have supported her over the last year and a half since she first started to show off her work and all that support has been wonderful.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

art exhibit



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Celebrating the Cariboo Chilcotin Life features the collected works of Alexandra Verboom and catalogues the little moments of life in the Cariboo and is on display now at the Parkside Art Gallery. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Resting Cougar by Alexandra Verbloom is one of many paintings on display in the Parkside Gallery this month. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Mountain Climber by Alexandra Verboom was originally painted in 2019. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Alkali Coyote is on sale for $145 at the Parkside Gallery this month. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Trimming Hooves is an example of the ink wash painting technique Alexandra Verbloom works with. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Resting Cowboy represents the blue-collar working life of the Cariboo Chilcotin that Alexandra Verbloom seeks to capture with her show Celebrating the Cariboo Chilcotin Life on display now at the Parkside Gallery. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A row of Alexandra Verbloom’s paintings on display at the Parkside Art Gallery. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Red Tailed Hawk by Alexandra Verbloom. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Great Horned Owl on Acadia Wood by Alexandra Verboom. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Autumn Buck by Alexandra Verbloolm is one of the few non predator animals she has painted for Celebrating the Cariboo Chilcotin Life. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Danger Approaching depicts a black furred wolf approaching the viewer. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)