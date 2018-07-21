Reflection: a theme-based painting by Kathy Crawshay, the recording secretary for the Cariboo Artists’ Guild. Submitted photo.

Cariboo Artists’ Guild’s 38th Annual Show & Sale features artistic reflections in 100 Mile House

‘The artists are free to interpret reflection however they wish.’

Local artists take a stab at creating reflections.

The Cariboo Artists’ Guild’s 38th Annual Fine Arts Show & Sale opens at the Parkside Art Gallery, in 100 Mile House, on Thursday, July 26.

Kathy Crawshay, the guild’s recording secretary, said the theme – Reflection – was intentionally left open for interpretation.

“It could be paintings of reflections off of water or mirrors or it could be personal reflection,” she said. “The artists are free to interpret reflection however they wish.”

Crawshay, whose paintings will be included in the show, said she is looking forward to seeing how each individual artist will interpret the theme.

Artists were given the opportunity to submit one theme painting plus five additional pieces. Twenty-two of the guild’s 50 members submitted paintings for the show and sale.

RELATED: 100 Mile House art gallery displays ‘something totally new’ from photographer Chris Harris

According to Crawshay, every submission is automatically accepted.

“There’s no judging, no jurying, if you’re a member you’re in.”

She said around 100 paintings will be on display and available for sale – theme paintings will have a separate section and viewers will be able to vote for their favourite.

Unlike many other galleries, anyone wishing to purchase a piece will be allowed to take it home right away.

Crawshay said artists will be allowed to replace sold paintings with new pieces, “so the show is always changing over the six weeks as paintings sell.”

The Cariboo Artists’ Guild is comprised of artists from all skill-levels.

Crawshay, like many of the members, has always loved painting but became more active once she retired from teaching.

She has been with the guild now for 10 years and also helps with the Parkside newsletter and Facebook page.

The upcoming display will include “a real mix of artists,” she said, from absolute beginners to those who make a living selling their art.

“I just think it’s going to be an interesting show,” she said.

The show and sale will begin with a casual opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 26. The show will run until Sept. 8 and is free to visit.

Look out for paintings from the following artists:

Penny Bailey

Michelle Brown

Juanita Corbett

Bobbie Crane

Kathy Crawshay

Lynne Flander

Sheryl Fremlin

Cheryl Gauthier

Leslie Ginther

Tom Godin

Patsy Granber

Olaug Jaenicke

Helen Kellington

Katalin Kovacs

Susan Kruse

Barb McClusky

Carol Monro

Carol O’Grady

Donna Petersen

Neil Pinkett

Cindy Wickingstad

Marilyn Yewell

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Black Press videographer to direct full-length feature, wins Telefilm grant worth $125,000

Just Posted

Cariboo Artists’ Guild’s 38th Annual Show & Sale features artistic reflections in 100 Mile House

‘The artists are free to interpret reflection however they wish.’

Grocery clerk from 100 Mile House given national award for efforts during last summer’s wildfires

‘I just think that she really cares about the community and it really showed.’

Greyhound bus service: necessary but mediocre

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

The Canim Lake Band will hold traditional pow-wow July 20-22

‘The pow-wow has come to represent how we traditionally gathered’

Driver ejected from vehicle caused Highway 97 closure

‘Speed is believed to be a factor in this collision’

Here’s what you need to know about Day 2 at the BC Games

From equestrian to volleyball to swimming, all 18 events in full swing here in the Cowichan Valley

PHOTO GALLERY: BC Games Day 2

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

BC Wildfire update on 14 major Okanagan blazes

Watch the media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.

2017 wildfires give B.C. mom chance to say thank you to officer who saved her son

An unlikely encounter in the rural community of Likely, near Williams Lake

UPDATED: Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters defy eviction order

Demonstrators at Camp Cloud in Burnaby say they won’t leave, but will meet with city officials

B.C. tent city camper arrested for taking coins from fountain

The man, who built a shelter at a Saanich park, says homeless people are unfairly targeted

Ex-Raptor DeMar DeRozan says goodbye to Toronto on Instagram

The guard was traded to the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green

Okanagan wildfires have potential to become firestorms, says UBC expert

David Andison said to let smaller fires go, to create pockets in the landscape for new forests

VIDEO: B.C. rancher demands change on how gov’t handles emergencies after 2017 wildfires

Essential service designation, tax deferrals should be on the table for ranchers

Most Read

  • Cariboo Artists’ Guild’s 38th Annual Show & Sale features artistic reflections in 100 Mile House

    ‘The artists are free to interpret reflection however they wish.’