Cariboo Artists’ Guild’s 38th Annual Show & Sale features artistic reflections in 100 Mile House

Local artists take a stab at creating reflections.
The Cariboo Artists’ Guild’s 38th Annual Fine Arts Show & Sale opens at the Parkside Art Gallery, in 100 Mile House, on Thursday, July 26.
Kathy Crawshay, the guild’s recording secretary, said the theme – Reflection – was intentionally left open for interpretation.
“It could be paintings of reflections off of water or mirrors or it could be personal reflection,” she said. “The artists are free to interpret reflection however they wish.”
Crawshay, whose paintings will be included in the show, said she is looking forward to seeing how each individual artist will interpret the theme.
Artists were given the opportunity to submit one theme painting plus five additional pieces. Twenty-two of the guild’s 50 members submitted paintings for the show and sale.
According to Crawshay, every submission is automatically accepted.
“There’s no judging, no jurying, if you’re a member you’re in.”
She said around 100 paintings will be on display and available for sale – theme paintings will have a separate section and viewers will be able to vote for their favourite.
Unlike many other galleries, anyone wishing to purchase a piece will be allowed to take it home right away.
Crawshay said artists will be allowed to replace sold paintings with new pieces, “so the show is always changing over the six weeks as paintings sell.”
The Cariboo Artists’ Guild is comprised of artists from all skill-levels.
Crawshay, like many of the members, has always loved painting but became more active once she retired from teaching.
She has been with the guild now for 10 years and also helps with the Parkside newsletter and Facebook page.
The upcoming display will include “a real mix of artists,” she said, from absolute beginners to those who make a living selling their art.
“I just think it’s going to be an interesting show,” she said.
The show and sale will begin with a casual opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 26. The show will run until Sept. 8 and is free to visit.
Look out for paintings from the following artists:
Penny Bailey
Michelle Brown
Juanita Corbett
Bobbie Crane
Kathy Crawshay
Lynne Flander
Sheryl Fremlin
Cheryl Gauthier
Leslie Ginther
Tom Godin
Patsy Granber
Olaug Jaenicke
Helen Kellington
Katalin Kovacs
Susan Kruse
Barb McClusky
Carol Monro
Carol O’Grady
Donna Petersen
Neil Pinkett
Cindy Wickingstad
Marilyn Yewell
