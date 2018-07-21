Cariboo Artists’ Guild’s 38th Annual Show & Sale features artistic reflections in 100 Mile House

‘The artists are free to interpret reflection however they wish.’

Reflection: a theme-based painting by Kathy Crawshay, the recording secretary for the Cariboo Artists’ Guild. Submitted photo.

Local artists take a stab at creating reflections.

The Cariboo Artists’ Guild’s 38th Annual Fine Arts Show & Sale opens at the Parkside Art Gallery, in 100 Mile House, on Thursday, July 26.

Kathy Crawshay, the guild’s recording secretary, said the theme – Reflection – was intentionally left open for interpretation.

“It could be paintings of reflections off of water or mirrors or it could be personal reflection,” she said. “The artists are free to interpret reflection however they wish.”

Crawshay, whose paintings will be included in the show, said she is looking forward to seeing how each individual artist will interpret the theme.

Artists were given the opportunity to submit one theme painting plus five additional pieces. Twenty-two of the guild’s 50 members submitted paintings for the show and sale.

According to Crawshay, every submission is automatically accepted.

“There’s no judging, no jurying, if you’re a member you’re in.”

She said around 100 paintings will be on display and available for sale – theme paintings will have a separate section and viewers will be able to vote for their favourite.

Unlike many other galleries, anyone wishing to purchase a piece will be allowed to take it home right away.

Crawshay said artists will be allowed to replace sold paintings with new pieces, “so the show is always changing over the six weeks as paintings sell.”

The Cariboo Artists’ Guild is comprised of artists from all skill-levels.

Crawshay, like many of the members, has always loved painting but became more active once she retired from teaching.

She has been with the guild now for 10 years and also helps with the Parkside newsletter and Facebook page.

The upcoming display will include “a real mix of artists,” she said, from absolute beginners to those who make a living selling their art.

“I just think it’s going to be an interesting show,” she said.

The show and sale will begin with a casual opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 26. The show will run until Sept. 8 and is free to visit.

Look out for paintings from the following artists:

Penny Bailey

Michelle Brown

Juanita Corbett

Bobbie Crane

Kathy Crawshay

Lynne Flander

Sheryl Fremlin

Cheryl Gauthier

Leslie Ginther

Tom Godin

Patsy Granber

Olaug Jaenicke

Helen Kellington

Katalin Kovacs

Susan Kruse

Barb McClusky

Carol Monro

Carol O’Grady

Donna Petersen

Neil Pinkett

Cindy Wickingstad

Marilyn Yewell

