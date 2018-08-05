Cariboo Artists’ Guild president featured at Showcase Gallery in 100 Mile House

Patsy Granberg transitioned from drawing to painting after joining the guild

The Cariboo Artists’ Guild’s featured artist for August is none other than the president, herself, Patsy Granberg.

Seven select pieces of hers are being featured in the Showcase gallery, in 100 Mile House.

The Free Press sat down with Granberg in the lobby of the South Cariboo Business Centre on Thursday, July 26, to learn more about her art and experience with the guild.

Question: How long have you been the president of the Cariboo Artists’ Guild?

“I believe it’s been three years now. For me, it’s my community beyond the home, so it’s quite meaningful. And these are people that share a very strong passion for the arts.”

Q: What made you want to get involved in this organization?

“When I moved here a dozen years ago I came with the interest of finding the arts organization … and I found my way to Parkside Art Gallery and the Cariboo Artists’ Guild and I’ve been a member ever since.”

RELATED: Cariboo Artists’ Guild’s 38th Annual Show & Sale features artistic reflections in 100 Mile House

Q: Where did you relocate from?

“From the Okanagan.”

Q: Were you an artist before you moved?

“I’ve always been involved with life drawing, and when I came here and joined the guild my interest moved more toward painting and exploration of all the mediums of painting, although I continue to draw. It’s just a personal interest, adds to my life.”

Q: What inspired your transition from drawing to painting?

“It was definitely (the guild’s) influence that affected that. And I found that as a newcomer here, pursuing the painting and having themes and having reason to give it lots of thought has ended in me having a lot of paintings that help define, for me, my life here and it’s been a great part of my transition and settling in.”

Q: In what way do your paintings define your life?

“Well every painting comes with a good deal of thought and regarding what is important to me and what matters to me and by translating that into a painting it’s just a great way of processing and being more thoughtful about your life.”

RELATED: Kamloops-born artist featured in 100 Mile Showcase gallery

Q: What is it that you’re expressing through your painting?

“Often with portraits I’m looking for an emotion. Actually, with all my paintings I look for an emotion as well as a celebration of colour and as well as enjoying the natural world for sure.”

Q: What mediums do you use?

“I’ve been experimenting with everything. With drawing it’s more colour and more pastel and graphite pencil, actually, and I’ve explored acrylic, oil and watercolour paintings.”

Q: What pieces have you chosen for your Showcase display?

“There are seven in all. Every medium is demonstrated here. I thought they were cohesive with their broad use of colour and I wanted to continue to display some portraits because that is still my main interest. It’s the area I have the most experience in, I’ve been doing that for more than 30 years. Drawing a face is one of the most difficult things, so I’m still practicing. It’s a huge challenge. It never becomes less challenging.”

Q: What do you hope people see when they look at your art?

“I hope they find that they express a joy in what is, in the commonplace and in the novelty.”

Q: Do you have a favourite?

“I really had fun with this piece: the woodpeckers. It was done with a palet knife which leaves a good measure of the result out of my control and I do like my artwork to be not so contrived. I like to leave a little bit of chance and the unexpected to my art work. A palet knife offers a very loose and impressionistic kind of result.”

Q: What is your painting process?

“When I begin a painting I know what I’m trying to express, yes. I try to spend very little time actually painting and more time thinking about my strategy to finish it. My actual painting time is quite small. It’s the only way I can do it. I could never stand at an easel all day long. I try and do my work away from the easel.”

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lively reception in 100 Mile House for Cariboo Artists’ Guild’s 38th Annual Show & Sale

Just Posted

Nine new wildfires discovered in Cariboo Aug. 4

The latest updates from BC Wildfire Service on the Cariboo Fire Centre

Highway 97 reopened to single lane traffic after mudslide

Alternate routes are through Highways 1, 5 and 24

Around 40 wildfires discovered in 100 Mile House zone since July 30

The largest fire still classified as out of control fire in the area is 1.5 hectares

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

Cariboo Artists’ Guild president featured at Showcase Gallery in 100 Mile House

Patsy Granberg transitioned from drawing to painting after joining the guild

VIDEO: Cavers embark on new expedition to Canada’s deepest cave in interior B.C.

The group hopes to find a new entrance to Bisaro Anima in a trip dubbed “expedition of the year”.

PHOTOS: Vancouver celebrates Pride

Justin Trudeau, and hundreds of thousands of others celebrated inclusivity at the city’s pride parade

Plastic degrading in the ocean produces greenhouse gas, new study says

Canadian-lead study found 90% of the debris along the Hawaiian coast comes from fishing or Asia

Recent refugees face unique challenges with business ventures in Canada

The language barrier and lack of contacts make networking difficult

B.C. VIEWS: Private health care crackdown touches painful nerve

Many people are no longer prepared to suffer in silence

Blue Jays make it 3 straight wins over sagging M’s in Seattle

Estrada outduels Paxton in 5-1 Toronto triumph

Stampeders improve to 7-0 with 27-18 win over Lions

B.C. falls to 2-4 after loss in Calgary

Similkameen grassfire put out within ‘a stones throw’ from homes

Bud Gottfriedson and his family was woken up when two grass fires were within 100 metres of his home at the side of Highway 3. Highway was closed 10 km east of Keremeos.

Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

The bison is seen roaming amid stopped traffic – until a man starts ‘harassing’ it, officials say

Most Read

  • Cariboo Artists’ Guild president featured at Showcase Gallery in 100 Mile House

    Patsy Granberg transitioned from drawing to painting after joining the guild