Bird art wanted for new Parkside exhibit

To celebrate the amazing number of bird species that can be found in the South Cariboo in the spring, Tom Godin is organizing an art show called 100 Species 100 Mile. The show will be completely focused on local spring birds and will be held at the Parkside Art Gallery from, April 27 to May 26.

The art show will feature workshops on identifying birds, building bird houses, feeding birds and other bird-related topics but the art show needs more artwork.

Godin is asking the public to create images of particular birds to line the walls of the gallery. Whether you are an artist or not, this is your chance to illustrate, paint, sculpt, photograph or otherwise represent a bird for the show. Artwork can be done in any style from detailed to abstract as long as you identify the bird that you are illustrating.

On Jan. 20, Parkside will once again open its doors to the public after a short winter break. On the wall of the gallery, a list of 150 bird species will be displayed. Anyone who wishes to get involved and create a bird image for the show must claim their bird from the list by writing their name next to the bird on the list. Only you will then create a representation of that particular bird for the show.

Completed artwork can be delivered to the gallery anywhere from January to April 10 so there is a big window in which to find your specific bird on the list, create the image and get it to the gallery. Artwork need not be framed says Godin, and hanging will be quite casual; push pins will be employed for artwork on paper for instance, so if you value your work, make sure it is protectively framed and ready for hanging.

For more details, call the Parkside Art Gallery at 250-395-2021 or drop by the gallery.