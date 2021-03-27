Clearwater River by Susan Kruse. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Clearwater River by Susan Kruse. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Beauty of Clearwater River displayed at Uptown Brewing

Susan Kruse thrilled to support the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ secret bid art auction.

Susan Kruse was thrilled to support the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ secret bid art auction.

For the Wrangler’s auction, Kruse donated a 12-inch by 16-inch acrylic painting of the Clearwater River at Wells Grey Provincial Park surrounded by mountains simply called Clearwater River. Kruse painted the piece specifically for the auction and based it on sketches and photos she’d taken on an earlier trip.

“My husband and I, since we moved here, have gone to Wells Grey Provincial Park quite a few times and one day we sort of found a road that took us up the river to where they river raft. He was there fishing and I was taking photos and sketching,” Kruse said.

In her piece, she sought to convey the beauty of the moving water and the peace of nature. Kruse hopes that it will speak to someone who will donate to the Wranglers and then hang it up somewhere.

“I was thrilled to be able to support the Wranglers. I think it was an interesting way for them to try and raise some money and I definitely like supporting anyone local.”

Kruse, a retired elementary school teacher, has been living in 100 Mile House for the last nine years since moving from the Okanagan with her husband. A lover of outdoor activities of all kinds, she enjoys taking photos of the landscapes and wildlife of the South Cariboo.

She specializes in watercolour, especially for cards and has been dabbling acrylic work on canvas. Lately, Kruse has found herself drawn to painting wildlife, especially birds, though she enjoys painting a good landscape as well.

Clearwater River can be currently found at Uptown Brewing, with a starting bid of $175.

Other artwork up for bid is displayed at RBC, CIBC, the Credit Union, the Sugar Shack, Cariboo Floor Design, Pharmasave, Gustafson’s Central GM, 70 Mile General Store, Days Inn, Andre’s Electronics, Sunrise Ford, Regency Chrysler, Western Financial and the 100 Mile Free Press. It can also be viewed on the Wranglers’ Facebook page.

The auction is slated to end on March 31.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Not even a pandemic can keep a good B.C. street musician down

Just Posted

Clearwater River by Susan Kruse. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Beauty of Clearwater River displayed at Uptown Brewing

Susan Kruse thrilled to support the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ secret bid art auction.

Multiple search and rescue groups were on task near Hixon, B.C. in the search for a missing boy. Headquarters for the operation were just outside the Hixon Fire Department. (Cassidy Dankochik photo - Quesnel Observer)
Missing Prince George boy cold and hungry but safe: RCMP

Luke was found by searchers just south of Hixon, a town 40 minutes north of Quesnel

Elvira D’Angelo, 92, waits to receive her COVID-19 vaccination shot at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
43 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Only 15 cases are hospitalized, with four in intensive care

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Over 101,000 vaccines administered in B.C. Interior

The first dose was administered on Dec. 22, 2020

Stunning entries in the Log Cabin Quilters “My Favourite Season” Challenge at the 2019 Bridge Lake Fair; won by Cindy Valley’s creation (top left). (Diana Forster photo - submitted).
INTERLAKES: Bridge Lake Fair postponed another year

Diana Forster column

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Actor Cole Sprouse showed off his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series, the episode was released this month on YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The Riverdale star gave Vogue a tour of his Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

The earliest known drawing of Woodside Farm in the 1850s. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)
Woodside sold: Sooke couple buys Western Canada’s oldest working farm

South Island’s Woodside Farm is the oldest continuously operated farm west of the Great Lakes

TOP LEFT: Photo released by CSC of Roderick Muchikekwanape. Photo released by Bellingham Police of Muchikekwanape at a Chevon gas station in Washington on Oct. 30.
U.S. Marshals nab Canadian murderer in California, months after escape from B.C. prison

Roderick Muchikekwanape walked out of Mission Institution’s minimum security facility on Oct. 29

A hermit crab looks out of a tank at the Ucluelet Aquarium on Oct. 27, 2020. Saturday, April 3, 2021 is World Aquatic Animal Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 28 to April 3

World Aquatic Animal Day, Bunsen Burner Day and Find a Rainbow Day are all coming up this week

Frequent buskers Johnny Bomblast, left, and Dave Harris perform in front of Munro’s Books on Government Street. The roommates recently completed a new album of original material entitled Clouds. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
VIDEO: Not even a pandemic can keep a good B.C. street musician down

Buskers ‘One Man Band’ Dave Harris and Johnny Bomblast team up to record pandemic-inspired album

Most Read