Beauty of Clearwater River displayed at Uptown Brewing

Susan Kruse was thrilled to support the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ secret bid art auction.

For the Wrangler’s auction, Kruse donated a 12-inch by 16-inch acrylic painting of the Clearwater River at Wells Grey Provincial Park surrounded by mountains simply called Clearwater River. Kruse painted the piece specifically for the auction and based it on sketches and photos she’d taken on an earlier trip.

“My husband and I, since we moved here, have gone to Wells Grey Provincial Park quite a few times and one day we sort of found a road that took us up the river to where they river raft. He was there fishing and I was taking photos and sketching,” Kruse said.

In her piece, she sought to convey the beauty of the moving water and the peace of nature. Kruse hopes that it will speak to someone who will donate to the Wranglers and then hang it up somewhere.

“I was thrilled to be able to support the Wranglers. I think it was an interesting way for them to try and raise some money and I definitely like supporting anyone local.”

Kruse, a retired elementary school teacher, has been living in 100 Mile House for the last nine years since moving from the Okanagan with her husband. A lover of outdoor activities of all kinds, she enjoys taking photos of the landscapes and wildlife of the South Cariboo.

She specializes in watercolour, especially for cards and has been dabbling acrylic work on canvas. Lately, Kruse has found herself drawn to painting wildlife, especially birds, though she enjoys painting a good landscape as well.

Clearwater River can be currently found at Uptown Brewing, with a starting bid of $175.

Other artwork up for bid is displayed at RBC, CIBC, the Credit Union, the Sugar Shack, Cariboo Floor Design, Pharmasave, Gustafson’s Central GM, 70 Mile General Store, Days Inn, Andre’s Electronics, Sunrise Ford, Regency Chrysler, Western Financial and the 100 Mile Free Press. It can also be viewed on the Wranglers’ Facebook page.

The auction is slated to end on March 31.

100 Mile House