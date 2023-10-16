Auditions open for 100 Mile Performing Arts Society’s next project

Neil Vanderhorst practices for his role as the Emperor in the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society’s production of the Emperor’s New Clothes last year at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Performing Arts Society is putting out a call for thespians new and old this month.

The society is holding open auditions for its next play on Oct. 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Oct. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church. Nicki Jackson, who is co-directing the show with veteran director Donalda Spears, encourages everyone to come out and audition.

“We’re a really welcoming and inclusive type group and we work really hard to create a fun and happy environment,” Jackson said. “We’ve had people in the past who have never been in a play who have given us really fantastic performances.”

This marks Jackson’s first time directing with the society after directing Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School’s 2022 production of Beauty and the Beast. Jackson said she wanted to join a “great community organization” that does a lot of things for the community.

“I realized in directing the high school play how much I enjoy working in that sort of environment and I wanted to give it a try on the community level,” she said.

No acting experience is required to participate, Jackson said. The only requirement this year is that all applicants must be over the age of 16. The society is taking a break from musicals in favour of a comedy crime caper. However, Jackson said they’re still deciding between two potential productions and, until the decision is made, keeping those names close to the chest.

“We’re not releasing the title yet just because it’s going to depend on the number and demographic of those who come out to audition. We are looking at a murder mystery comedy, either way, which will be a really fun and interactive type play,” Jackson said. “We were kind of drawn to the fun of a murder mystery comedy in the tradition of Clue.”

Ideally, Jackson said they hope to have at least 13 actors audition for the show. She added there’s a wide variety of fun roles to play, regardless of which production they end up going with.

Anyone interested in auditioning is asked to prepare a one- to two-minute monologue and be ready to read some lines provided by the directors. Those who make the cut will find out by the next week with rehearsals scheduled to get underway by the first week of November.

“We do require a commitment to attending rehearsals consistently. We plan to rehearse three days a week with rehearsals increasing as we get closer to our opening night on Feb. 29, 2024,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the show dates are still being finalized but that the production will be a Martin Exeter Hall, as usual. She and Spears are both really excited to be bringing something different to the community.

“I am personally really excited to be working with Donalda and learning more about the behind-the-scenes (side of plays),” Jackson said. “I also should mention that if people aren’t interested in being on the stage we’ll have a lot of behind-the-scenes opportunities this year, as well. If acting isn’t your thing, we’d love to have people come out and help out with props, lighting and sound.”

Anyone looking to volunteer or learn more is invited to contact 100mileperformingarts@gmail.com. They’re also welcome to attend the society’s annual general meeting on Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Timothy’s, Jackson added.

