Auction inspires pond hockey art

Hockey Practice #1 by Kathy Crawshay combines her love of watching pond hockey on the lake with her desire to help out the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

When Crawshay was approached about contributing to the Wrangler’s secret bid art auction, her immediate thought was of children playing hockey together. To make her artwork themed for the team, she decided to colour the children’s jerseys Wrangler blue and gold.

“I’ve done lots of art donations over the years,” Crawshay said. “I think we should support everything local and the Wranglers are quite popular. I don’t watch hockey myself but I support it and love the idea of hockey. I think they’ve had a really hard year without being able to have their games, so I thought their cause was a really good one to support.”

A resident of the South Cariboo for 45 years, Crawshay began painting after she retired from teaching 15 years ago. It’s the people in the Cariboo and its landscapes that inspire her to paint, which she said she does mostly for fun.

Hockey Practice #1 is on display at Uptown Brewing, valued at $160.

Other artwork up for bid is displayed at RBC, CIBC, the Credit Union, the Sugar Shack, Cariboo Floor Design, Pharmasave, Gustafson’s Central GM, 70 Mile General Store, Days Inn, Andre’s Electronics, Sunrise Ford, Regency Chrysler, Western Financial and the 100 Mile Free Press. It can also be viewed on the Wranglers’ Facebook page.

The auction is slated to end on March 31.

