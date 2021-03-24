Night Practice by Kathy Crawshay. (Photo submitted)

Night Practice by Kathy Crawshay. (Photo submitted)

Auction inspires pond hockey art

Kathy Crawshay combines love of watching pond hockey with desire to help Wranglers.

Hockey Practice #1 by Kathy Crawshay combines her love of watching pond hockey on the lake with her desire to help out the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

When Crawshay was approached about contributing to the Wrangler’s secret bid art auction, her immediate thought was of children playing hockey together. To make her artwork themed for the team, she decided to colour the children’s jerseys Wrangler blue and gold.

“I’ve done lots of art donations over the years,” Crawshay said. “I think we should support everything local and the Wranglers are quite popular. I don’t watch hockey myself but I support it and love the idea of hockey. I think they’ve had a really hard year without being able to have their games, so I thought their cause was a really good one to support.”

A resident of the South Cariboo for 45 years, Crawshay began painting after she retired from teaching 15 years ago. It’s the people in the Cariboo and its landscapes that inspire her to paint, which she said she does mostly for fun.

Hockey Practice #1 is on display at Uptown Brewing, valued at $160.

Other artwork up for bid is displayed at RBC, CIBC, the Credit Union, the Sugar Shack, Cariboo Floor Design, Pharmasave, Gustafson’s Central GM, 70 Mile General Store, Days Inn, Andre’s Electronics, Sunrise Ford, Regency Chrysler, Western Financial and the 100 Mile Free Press. It can also be viewed on the Wranglers’ Facebook page.

The auction is slated to end on March 31.

@patrickdavies
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House100 Mile House Wranglers

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians lend voices to Bono’s animated ‘Pandemica’ series on vaccine importance

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP investigate fraud case.
100 Mile RCMP investigate fraud that bilked woman of $6,000

Such cases are common in the 100 Mile area, Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said.

A CVS pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way on Jan. 26. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
38 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior, two additional cases tied to Kelowna outbreak

A total of 343 cases remain active

Night Practice by Kathy Crawshay. (Photo submitted)
Auction inspires pond hockey art

Kathy Crawshay combines love of watching pond hockey with desire to help Wranglers.

Werner Heine, the 100 MIle Soccer Association’s president, shows off their new gameplan for returning to play this season. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House soccer gets set to kick off

Association is back this spring with a brand new game plan.

Rochelle Lamont administers the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to Jon Caverly at the South Cariboo Health Centre on Tuesday, March 23. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press) Rochelle Lamont administers the Pfizer vaccine to Jon Caverly at the South Cariboo Health Centre on Tuesday, March 23. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press)
Confusion during vaccine roll-out in 100 Mile House

100 Mile House starts vaccinations for people over the age of 80 this week.

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
Study uncovers B.C. female salmon dying 2x the rate of males

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become more prominent in coming years, calls upon the DFO to help ease their migration journey

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17, 2021. Two people have been charged in her death, police announced March 24, 2020. (IHIT handout)
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

FILE – An entomologist displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample brought in from Japan for research, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Researchers are looking for unique ways to collect data as COVID-19 puts a dampener on the field research season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson
Meet the B.C. man seeking to destroy those giant hornets

Paul Van Westendorp and his team will be searching in the Fraser Valley and on Vancouver Island for nests

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15.
Teen arrested in connection to multiple unprovoked B.C. hammer attacks

A 17-year-old Comox Valley youth was arrested on Tuesday and is in police custody

Most Read