Arts and Entertainment story of the year: Benefit concerts raise over $8,000 for Lytton

ARTS

A pair of benefit concerts featuring Barney and Dustin Bentall and the Blue Wranglers in Clinton in late July raised more than $8,000 for the people of Lytton, who lost their home in the summer wildfires. A few hundred people turned out for the two concerts – held at the Clinton Museum and later in Dustin Bentall’s yard on Cariboo Highway. The museum raised $2,800 through its concession, while the backyard concert, with performances by Barney Bentall, Dustin Bentall, Arlen Park and JJ Shiplett and the Blue Wranglers – in their third-ever performance – raised $5,235.

PSO student’s get dark with Edgar Allan’s woes

After a school year filled with challenges and misery students of Peter Skene Ogden Secondary school channelled that sorrow into Poe: Dreams of Madness. The play explored the troubled mind of American poet Edgar Allen Poe, portrayed by Logan Hendry, as he witnesses increasingly disturbing nightmares based on his works. There were no happy endings for any of the spine-tingling tales the ensemble cast brought to life. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the cast performed the play in front of a virtual audience from South Cariboo Theatre. About 100 households streamed the performance during its week-long run.

Jan. 14, 2021

Planes, trains and coaches hit the roof

The biplane is the first thing you see on the roof of Robert Krebs’ Gateway home. Or maybe it’s the Gateway Express pulling into the miniature station. Or the fancy stagecoach that’s stopped in the dusty western town.

The colourful rooftop display, dubbed the “Gateway Goober characters,” often stops passersby in their tracks outside Krebs’ home on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road. A carpenter by trade, Krebs said the rooftop and yard display came about due to an overactive imagination and too much time on his hands. He intended to continue to expand the display with new sculptures made from wood and metal.

“The sky’s the limit, right? I hope folks enjoy it, that’s the main thing. We’re in a sticky situation with this COVID-19 thing so if people drive by here and get some enjoyment out of them, well, my job’s done.”

May. 13, 2021

Kickstarter launched for Friday Night Funkin’

100 Mile House indie game developer Cameron Taylor found his groove in the surprise hit rhythm game Friday Night Funkin’. Taylor who helped create the game on the website Newgrounds along with musician KawaiSprite, animator PhantonArcade and artist evilsk8r. Due to its widespread popularity, Taylor and his team launched a Kickstarter to fully develop the game. Taylor said they aimed to raise $60,000 to develop a full PC version of the game and if they raised more, even console ports of the game.

April 1, 2021

South Cariboo movie theatre reopens

The South Cariboo Theatre was gearing up to reopen after being shuttered for 15 months. Those who took in a movie when the theatre opens got the chance to test out brand new electric reclining seats recently installed, along with new carpeting, both parts of an upgrade took place while the theatre was closed.

June 10, 2021

The Mad Trapper shares memoir of life in the Cariboo

He never missed a winter trapping season in 40 years but it was Paul Blackwell’s fierce advocacy work for the forest and creatures he loves that earned him the nickname “The Mad Trapper.” Stories from Blackwell’s life in the bush can be found in his memoir, The Mad Trapper from Greeny Lake. The book aims to give people insight into the world of trapping, as well as clear up public misconceptions about the industry. Originally from England, Blackwell’s love of the outdoors and the Cariboo-Chilcotin was inspired by the novel Three Against the Wilderness by Eric Collier.

July 15, 2021

Drama club prepares for Disney production

The Peter Skene Ogden Drama Club was hard at work throughout the fall and early winter rehearsing for their production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, set to hit the stage in mid-January.

It’s an ambitious production choice, with close to a dozen songs over the 60-minute run time and many students playing more than one role, according to drama teacher Bria Jupe.

But while the musical poses no shortage of challenges for the cast and crew, Jupe said the older students in the club were determined to tackle the play from the outset of the school year.

Dec.14, 2021

