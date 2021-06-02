Laura Kelsey performing live in 2019 on Vancouver Island. (The Whole Picture Photography photo)

Laura Kelsey performing live in 2019 on Vancouver Island. (The Whole Picture Photography photo)

Artist reflects on change and transformation

Entitled A Foolish Thing, Kelsey spent the last year working on her new single

Laura Kelsey’s new single reflects upon the desire and loss of a soured relationship.

The release, by the former 100 Mile resident, marks her first single in seven years. Entitled A Foolish Thing, Kelsey spent the last year working on the project, thanks in part to a grant from Creative BC. The money was used to hire Winston Hauschild, of Bowen Island’s Little Island Studio, to help record her powerful voice and heartfelt lyrics for this acoustic rock single.

“If you’re in a bad relationship you move on and grow from it and if we’re going down the wrong path as an entire human race, we got to change. That’s what the theme of the video and song is about,” Kelsey said.

A singer-songwriter based out of Nanaimo, Kelsey lived in the South Cariboo from 2008 to 2012, working as the editor of the 100 Mile Free Press and for the Cariboo Advisor. While in 100 Mile House, Kelsey became a familiar face in the local music world playing at venues like Lac La Hache’s Red Crow Cafe and the Garlic Festival. She also premiered her music video by Huncity Productions for her single Run out of Road at the South Cariboo Theatre.

Ruth Lake, meanwhile, was the set for the music video Wild Mountain Women which featured around 30 women from Ruth Lake, Forest Grove and 100 Mile House marching around the lake.

READ MORE: Clinton artist shares music From the Heart

“I miss the freedom of walking the backroads with my dogs, one is from 100 Mile and the other is from Williams Lake so I’m forever tied there,” she said. “I had a wonderful time, I wish I could have stayed longer.”

Kelsey said she’s always enjoyed playing music and has experimented with a wide range of genres from country to metal and funk to blues. It was during her time in the Cariboo that Kelsey began releasing her own music and playing more acoustic songs where she came to love “the reciprocal energy between the listener and the player.”

“I didn’t have any music lessons as a child, I just always loved singing. I started writing my own songs and began to learn how to play the guitar myself,” Kelsey said.

In 2014, she released her last single, My Time, recorded in Calgary, Alta. at Beach Advanced Audio Production. All proceeds from the song went to Women Against Violence Against Women in Vancouver.

Her latest video was filmed in late summer and fall of 2020 on Vancouver Island by Greg Nuspel. Kelsey said the video is about transformation on both a personal and collective level. It features wolf ambassador Tundra from the SWELL Wolf Education Centre in Nanaimo and dancers Garnet Nicolle and Abby Dishkin, whom Kelsey shapeshifts into during the video.

“We got to experience two seasons while shooting, which I hope is noticeable in the backgrounds as it reflects the cyclical and ‘shapeshifting’ aspects of the video,” Kelsey said.

Looking to the future Kelsey said she has about “50 songs I’d like to record” and is working on her next single and grant application. She can be found at https://laurakelsey.com/ with links to her music catalogue.

“I’d love to put out a single every year for the next 10 years and have an album at the end of that. I’m not out to make myself famous I’m just looking for more opportunities to create (my music.)”


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

 

Tundra, an ambassador wolf with SWELL Wolf Education Centre, is featured in Laura Kelsey’s new music video. Kelsey said she wanted to include her to bring a little awareness to the plight of BC’s wolf population. (Photo submitted)

Tundra, an ambassador wolf with SWELL Wolf Education Centre, is featured in Laura Kelsey’s new music video. Kelsey said she wanted to include her to bring a little awareness to the plight of BC’s wolf population. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Young Juno nominees on why they’re moving to the algorithm of TikTok

Just Posted

Laura Kelsey said that her new single A Foolish Thing is a reflection on a soured relationship while her music video is about transformation and change. The red dress she wore for part of the video, seen here, was created by Margie Preminger of KloZHAUS Clothing Design Studio in Parksville, B.C. (Photo submitted)
Artist reflects on change and transformation

Entitled A Foolish Thing, Kelsey spent the last year working on her new single

She’s not yet a member of the Clinton Art and Cultural Society, but it can only be a matter of time before Harper Lawrence joins the group. Over spring break this year, Harper took part in a painting tutorial in Clinton organized by Sandi Burrage. (Photo credit: Clinton Art and Cultural Society/Facebook)
Clinton Art and Cultural Society says the (art) show must go on

After cancelling last year’s show, the society is planning one for the August long weekend

Five rehabilitated grizzly bears were released this month into the Bella Coola area. The Northern Lights Wildlife Society will also be delivering 36 black bears to areas across the province where they were previously found. “They’re ready to go and they’re already trying to get out,” says Angelika Langen. “We feel good when we can make that possible and they don’t have to stay behind fences for the rest of their lives.” (Northern Lights Wildlife Society Facebook photo)
Rehabilitated B.C. bears set to return to wild through Northern Lights Wildlife Society

5 grizzlies and 36 black bears being released this month

Steve Law. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Volunteer finds therapy in outdoor work

Steve Law offers his time to help Huncity Mountain Bike Club, Nordics and other outdoor groups

Pickleball enthusiasts at Interlakes are hoping an outdoor court will soon be built. (Submitted photo)
Pickleball court planned for Interlakes

Enthusiasts push for a new outdoor facility at the grounds of the community hall

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Clayton Peters, 64, who was forced into the school for 10 years, sits on the lawn at the former school, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. Peters’ parents and his brothers were also forced into the facility. The remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Survivor of B.C. residential school breaking silence and calling for action

‘It was the most horrible pain in the world to be a native, to be an Indian back then’

Dozens of pairs of shoes and toys and teddy bears were placed on the Chilliwack Law Court steps on May 31, 2021 in support of the 215 bodies of children found last week in an unmarked grave at the site of an old Kamloops residential school. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Stó:lō historian has heard horrible tales of abuse at residential schools

Children whipped publicly, some even kidnapped by American miners

In this May 6, 2021 photo, George Ripley, 72, of Washington, holds up his free beer after receiving the J & J COVID-19 vaccine shot, at The REACH at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive for Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19. President Joe Biden is expected to announce a “month of action” on Wednesday to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’

U.S. president on push to get more Americans vaccinated as pace falls off

Paul Bernardo sits in the back of a police cruiser as he leaves a hearing in St.Catharines, Ont., in this file photo. Convicted teen killer and serial rapist Bernardo will have another parole hearing this month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Rapist and killer Paul Bernardo set to have parole hearing June 22

Now 56, Bernardo became eligible for parole more than three years ago but was denied release in 2018

Aarav Gaba, 10, creates and edits all commercials he makes for his parents’ store, Global Grocers. (Screen grab)
Boy becomes social media star with adorable ads for parents’ Penticton grocery store

Aarav Gaba does all the marketing for Global Grocers

A head-on collision sent two drivers to hospital on Friday night. (Special to The News)
Witness sees head-on in Maple Ridge, stops to help victims

Two people taken to hospital in stable condition

Two suspects, pictured in the distance in this video still, reportedly caused a family to flee a Chehalis Lake campsite in fear during Victoria Day weekend. Anyone with information is asked to contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211. (Photo/RCMP)
Family forced to leave Harrison campsite after suspects fire pellet gun, brandish machete

Anyone with info should call Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

British Columbia on track to record more than 2,000 deaths this year due to an ongoing supply of toxic drugs. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Toxic drug crisis disproportionately killing B.C.’s First Nations people

First Nations Health Authority reports First Nations people killed at more than five times B.C. rate

Most Read