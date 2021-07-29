The popular animated children’s series Arthur is no longer in production. (arthur.pbs)

The popular animated children’s series Arthur is no longer in production. (arthur.pbs)

‘Arthur’ to end on PBS Kids after 25-season stint

Long-running kids’ show set to end in 2022

Arthur” will soon come to an end.

PBS Kids plans to end the long-running children’s series after 25 seasons, said an original developer of the show during a podcast released Wednesday. The final season will air in 2022.

Kathy Waugh, who was a guest on the Finding DW podcast, said the animated series is no longer in production. She said the show’s wrap party was two years ago.

“I think (PBS) made a mistake, and I think ‘Arthur’ should come back and I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake,” Waugh said. “I don’t know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired.”

The series, which first aired in 1996, is based on the popular book series by Marc Brown, who created the Arthur character in 1976. It stars the aardvark character along with his family and friends.

Executive producer Carol Greenwald said PBS Kids will continue to air reruns of the show.

—The Associated Press

Movies and TV

Previous story
Clinton benefit concerts raise over $8,000 for Lytton

Just Posted

Members of Gregg Archie’s fire brigade, many of them residents of Canim Lake, walk through the backwoods while fighting the wildfires of 2021. (Gregg Archie Photo)
Canim Lake Band ‘fighting fire with fire’

Hand ignitions taking place on Big Stake wildfire. (BCWS photo)
Firefighters continue to battle 37 wildfires in Cariboo

The Young Lake wildfire has grown to 4,937 hectares in size. (BC Wildfire Service).
BC Wildfire planning for more aerial ignitions around Young Lake Wildfire

Williams Lake’s Kayla Moleschi (front, second from right) and Canada’s Women’s Sevens Rugby Team, are 1-1 after two games at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan, beating Brazil, then falling to Fiji in their second game. (Kevin Light photo - Rugby Canada)
Moleschi, Team Canada, 1-1 in women’s rugby sevens after two games at Tokyo Olympics