Art on sale at Clinton Memorial Hall this weekend

Oh Baby, It’s a Wild World by Big Bar Lake’s Jill Philipchuk will be one of the paintings featured at the Clinton Art and Culture Society Show and Sale.

The annual Clinton Art and Cultural Society Show and Sale returns this weekend after a year-long hiatus.

A dozen Clinton artists are signed up for the show, to be held at the Clinton Memorial Hall on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 1. The society’s secretary, Mary Ann McKenzie said it’s shaping up to be a good show.

“The society is a loose but close-knit collection of artists and art lovers in the Clinton area. This show will be showcasing their work and also the work of other regional artists that want to get involved,” McKenzie said. “Primarily it’s a visual art show which includes paintings, drawings and sculptures but this year we also have a musical component.”

On Saturday at noon and 2 p.m. Dustin Bentall and the Blue Wranglers will be playing a live acoustic performance. McKenzie said they’re really happy that the band is playing for them and looks forward to the mini-concert.

Attendees will get to browse the visual art on display, McKenzie said, and are invited to purchase any art that catches their eye. Proceeds from sales go to the artists with a small commission to the society.

McKenzie said they’ll also be raising money for charity via a donation jar, a silent auction of items donated by local businesses and a raffle. Half of the money raised will go to the Clinton Food Bank while the rest will be donated to the Clinton Minor Sports Association.

This will be McKenzie’s first show and sale since she moved to Clinton from New Westminster this spring. A writer and general supporter of the arts, she quickly got involved with the art society as a way to meet new people.

“Somebody described Clinton as a place you could be as private or as involved as you wanted to be. If you wanted to get involved, you could get right into the heart of things which suits me (fine),” McKenzie said.

As this will be her first chance to see the art of many of the artists she’s been getting to know, McKenzie said she intends to purchase something herself to hang up in her home. The overall theme of the show is renewal and fresh starts and she feels that after the last year, this show will definitely fulfill that for the town.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everybody and sort of renewing the community again.”

