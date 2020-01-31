Art by Neil Pinkett on display inside the South Cariboo Business Centre

Forest Grove artist Neil Pinkett hangs up his work to be displayed inside the South Cariboo Business Centre for the month of February. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

Local artist Neil Pinkett will be featuring his work inside the Showcase Gallery at the South Cariboo Business Centre for the month of February.

Pinkett is based in Forest Grove, where he spends most of his time working in his home studio. His work is influenced by the outdoors and scenery he’s witnessed.

“This showcase will feature a mixture of a few new paintings and a few not-so-new paintings,” said Pinkett, who is planning to display 15 original pieces. “It’s my usual work.”

Pinkett often paints from the photographs he has taken of many areas and their landscapes. He said it’s never just one photograph, but several that he uses when working on a painting.

“I always work from my own photographs,” said Pinkett.

Pinkett paints using acrylics. Using a unique style, his work captures the light reflected in the landscapes of the Cariboo throughout the seasons. Pinkett’s work is colourful and almost identical to the landscapes he photographs.

“This will be my third time having a solo showcase in that space,” said Pinkett. “It reaches a different group of people and that’s a good thing. It is nice for the public to see there are artists in the community who are busy working away.”

Pinkett said things have been on a gradual up for him and his work.

“It was an encouraging year, let’s say,” said Pinkett. “I am ready to keep that going.”

Aside from the business centre, Pinkett will have work featured in the upcoming Parkside Art Gallery exhibition and residents can expect to see his artwork in the upcoming markets.

