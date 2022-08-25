Antonio Larosa Band brings old school rock to 100 Mile

The Antonio Larosa Band performs live at the Parks Alive Summer Music series last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Drummer Paul Clark plays the drums with the Antonio Larosa Band in Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Emmett Jerome plays the guitar during a concert in Centennial Park last week. Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Antonio Larosa, the headliner of the Antonio Larosa Band, plays his guitar with bassist Joseph Lubinsky-Mast in Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Antonio Larosa spent the COVID-19 pandemic writing a brand new album he debuted with his band in 100 Mile House last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Antonio Larosa Band performs live at the Parks Alive Summer Music series last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Antonio Larosa spent the COVID-19 pandemic writing a brand new album he debuted with his band in 100 Mile House last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Antonio Larosa Band performs live at the Parks Alive Summer Music series last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Antonio Larosa band rock out on Centennial Park’s stage during Parks Alive Summer Music Series. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Guitarist Emmett Jerome of the Antonio Larosa Band adds some vocals to a performance last Friday In Centennial Park. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Emmett Jerome (left) Antonio Larosa and Joseph Lubinsky-Mast play together last Friday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Antonio Larosa Band rocked Centennial Park last Friday during Parks Alive Summer Music.

The band, headlined by Larosa as lead vocalist, featured drummer Paul Clark, bassist Joseph Lubinsky-Mast and guitarist Emmett Jerome. Despite only coming together a few months ago, the band played with the easy chemistry of lifelong bandmates.

“Everyone in the band is a full-time musician, it’s kind of our vocation,” Larosa said.

Larosa said the band formed after he spent the pandemic writing an album in between working on a sheep farm near Williams Lake. When Clark heard Larosa’s music, he offered to be his drummer eventually inviting Lubinsky-Mast and Jerome aboard to form the band.

They debuted several of his new songs in 100 Mile House to a standing ovation and call for an encore from the crowd. Larosa said the positive feedback combined with the “beautiful” venue made him feel great about the concert.

“It’s nice to be playing shows after two years of not playing shows, that feels really good,” Larosa said. “Coming out here to play to a whole new set of ears is why we do this, to spread the work and meet people. We’d love to be back and perform for this crowd again.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

