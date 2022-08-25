Antonio Larosa Band brings old school rock to 100 Mile

The Antonio Larosa Band rocked Centennial Park last Friday during Parks Alive Summer Music.
The band, headlined by Larosa as lead vocalist, featured drummer Paul Clark, bassist Joseph Lubinsky-Mast and guitarist Emmett Jerome. Despite only coming together a few months ago, the band played with the easy chemistry of lifelong bandmates.
“Everyone in the band is a full-time musician, it’s kind of our vocation,” Larosa said.
Larosa said the band formed after he spent the pandemic writing an album in between working on a sheep farm near Williams Lake. When Clark heard Larosa’s music, he offered to be his drummer eventually inviting Lubinsky-Mast and Jerome aboard to form the band.
They debuted several of his new songs in 100 Mile House to a standing ovation and call for an encore from the crowd. Larosa said the positive feedback combined with the “beautiful” venue made him feel great about the concert.
READ MORE: Making music in the park
“It’s nice to be playing shows after two years of not playing shows, that feels really good,” Larosa said. “Coming out here to play to a whole new set of ears is why we do this, to spread the work and meet people. We’d love to be back and perform for this crowd again.”
patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter