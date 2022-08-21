Actors sought for roles in Emperor’s New Clothes

Actors of all ages and experiences are wanted for the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society’s first production in two years

Donalda Speers, the director of The Emperor’s New Clothes, is inviting anyone with an interest in acting to attend auditions at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church Sept. 8 and Sept. 10. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Director Donalda Speers said they’re kicking off their return with a pantomime adaption of The Emperor’s New Clothes. Speers said she’s excited to be directing her second play and bringing some much-needed levity to 100 Mile House.

“We’ve picked a show that’s just fun. There’s singing, dancing, acting and silliness, it will just be a good time,” Speers said. “We wanted to come back with something that was light and funny. Everyone’s been through such a long haul for the last couple of years so it’s good to bring something fun.”

As a pantomime, Speers said the show is loosely based on the fairy tale of the same name. Speers said there are some interesting twists and plenty of characters to get to know. As a result, she’s looking for a large cast of around 20 different actors and encourages anyone to come out and audition.

Auditions are set to take place at St. Timothy’s Anglican Church on Sept. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Speers said she’s asking those who come out to prepare a short monologue and a short song. Hopeful actors only need to come out to one of the auditions.

“I’m looking for people who want to have fun and are brave enough to come out, even though they’re scared. That’s what I’m looking for.”

Speers said that becoming a member of the cast will be a serious commitment. Rehearsals will begin three times a week in September so the show will be ready for the stage in December.

“When we did the last panto it came together very quickly. It was a lot of laughing, a lot of silliness and a lot of fun,” Speers said. “The magic of bringing a show onto the stage is pretty amazing. Words on the page transform into magic.”

After The Emperor’s New Clothes Speers said there is talk amongst the society of doing a second play in early 2023. However, with the pandemic still being a factor, she said no concrete plans have been made.



