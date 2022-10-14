FILE - Robbie Coltrane arrives in Trafalgar Square, central London, for the world premiere of “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” the last film in the series on July 7, 2011. Coltrane, who played a forensic psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. He was 72. (AP Photo/Jonathan Short, File)

FILE - Robbie Coltrane arrives in Trafalgar Square, central London, for the world premiere of “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” the last film in the series on July 7, 2011. Coltrane, who played a forensic psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. He was 72. (AP Photo/Jonathan Short, File)

Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter’s Hagrid, dies at 72

Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series ‘Cracker’

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and the half-giant Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 72.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause.

Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series “Cracker,” for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running.

He played gentle half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011.

Other roles include a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers “GoldenEye” and “The World is Not Enough.”

Coltrane gained rave reviews for playing a beloved TV star who may harbor a dark secret in the 2016 miniseries “National Treasure.”

Wright said that “as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Wright said Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and his children Spencer and Alice.

RELATED: Making Millennials feel old: the first Harry Potter book was released 22 years ago

RELATED: JK Rowling publishes first chapters of new story online

Movies and TV

Previous story
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Next story
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard a risk to public, Crown says at sentencing hearing

Just Posted

Diana Kozakov smiles as she paints the walls of her new house last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo pitches in to help Ukrainians

Andie Giddings, owner of Impossible Knot Yarn Shop on Birch Ave. in 100 Mile House holds two Knitted Knockers. The purple is based on the Alberta pattern while the grey knocker follows the Canada pattern. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
If you like to knit then Knitted Knockers might be for you

The Tsq’escen First Nation Wellness and Health departments hosted the Truth and Reconciliation Breakfast. The purpose behind the gathering was to give others the opportunity to learn more about the history of residential schools in Canada while engaging with survivors and their families. It was also to encourage people to reflect on how each of us can play a part in the journey of reconciliation. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Tsq’escen First Nation offers their neighbours and allies opportunities to learn more

Beaver Valley Nitehawk Kevin Unruh grunts as he’s slammed into the boards by 100 Mile House Wrangler Kayden Stark. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wranglers start season with five-game losing streak