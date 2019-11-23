100 Mile painting workshop offers a chance to give back to the community

Butterfly Brushes Paint Event will be held on Dec. 2, at Saint Jude’s Hall

Painting amateurs or experts will have another chance to pull out a paintbrush and create a masterpiece before the year is out.

The 100 Mile Hospice will be hosting a painting workshop where the proceeds go back into supporting the organization.

Bobbie Crane will be leading her fourth Butterfly Brushes Paint Event on Dec. 2, at Saint Jude’s Hall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“When I offer to do this, I do it because this is something that is very near and dear to my heart,” said Crane. “I have had family members and friends who’ve relied on the Hospice and the palliative care towards the end of their lives.”

The event will include a dinner with desserts and beverages in between brush strokes. Crane said food and drinks will begin around 5 p.m.

“It’s a chance to give back to the community and have fun while doing so,” said Crane. “The participants and students who come get to laugh and enjoy themselves.”

Event-goers will be working on a piece called Lighting the Path, a painting specifically curated for the event.

“When I was designing this piece, I was thinking of how the South Cariboo Health Foundation does their Starry Nights event,” said Crane. “It’s a symbol of lighting up your life with good thoughts and good health. There was a lot of thought behind the painting.”

The event is open to everyone, whether they are a skilled painter or someone who is trying it for the first time.

“This really is about giving back,” said Crane. “The SCHF is an integral part of our community. This organization has touched all of us in some way.”

Tickets for the Butterfly Brushes event cost $45. The ticket will include painting supplies and dinner. The meal being served is chilli, salad and garlic toast. Tickets can be purchased at the 100 Mile Hospice Office, Whimsey Gifts or Donex Pharmacy.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Handcrafted items galore at the Winter Arts and Crafts Fair in 100 Mile House

Just Posted

100 Mile painting workshop offers a chance to give back to the community

Butterfly Brushes Paint Event will be held on Dec. 2, at Saint Jude’s Hall

Coach Isnardy: ‘This is the best we’ve played all season’

The Williams Lake Peewee Tier 3 Timberwolves skated to a silver medal during the weekend

100 Mile business owner not concerned over B.C.’s new vaping regulations

‘I don’t think it will affect my store’

Cemetery fees equalized for all South Cariboo residents

‘We came up with an average rate from all of the communities’

RCMP constables receive Award of Valour for actions during 2018 mudslides

They walked in four kilometres over several mudslides

Infants more vulnerable to measles than previously thought: Canadian study

Babies typically don’t receive the measles vaccine until they are 12 months old

Young Abbotsford cancer survivor wins provincial award for fundraising

Air Canada Fan Flight recognizes courageous kids, brings them to meet local NHL teams

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

B.C. mom urges parents to ‘trust instincts’ after 5-month-old hospitalized for meningitis

5-month-old Nova Dougan could have severe brain damage

Province argues in B.C. Supreme Court for smudging in schools, says it relates to curriculum

Hearing concludes in case regarding indigenous cultural practice in Vancouver Island classroom

2,000 workers impacted by Vancouver Island forestry management shutdown

Thousands of forestry workers in Coastal B.C. will be affected by ‘curtailment’

Appeal dismissed for B.C. man who assaulted woman in ‘thoroughly modern’ fight over phone

‘Both were seeking evidence of cheating by the other,’ says B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

Freezing rain on the way to B.C.’s Fraser Valley, Interior

Road conditions will be icy and slippery, Environment Canada warns

University of Victoria threatens any athletes who speak about rowing coach probe

Barney Williams has been accused of harassment and abuse

Most Read