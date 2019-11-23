100 Mile painting workshop offers a chance to give back to the community

Butterfly Brushes Paint Event will be held on Dec. 2, at Saint Jude’s Hall

Painting amateurs or experts will have another chance to pull out a paintbrush and create a masterpiece before the year is out.

The 100 Mile Hospice will be hosting a painting workshop where the proceeds go back into supporting the organization.

Bobbie Crane will be leading her fourth Butterfly Brushes Paint Event on Dec. 2, at Saint Jude’s Hall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“When I offer to do this, I do it because this is something that is very near and dear to my heart,” said Crane. “I have had family members and friends who’ve relied on the Hospice and the palliative care towards the end of their lives.”

The event will include a dinner with desserts and beverages in between brush strokes. Crane said food and drinks will begin around 5 p.m.

“It’s a chance to give back to the community and have fun while doing so,” said Crane. “The participants and students who come get to laugh and enjoy themselves.”

Event-goers will be working on a piece called Lighting the Path, a painting specifically curated for the event.

“When I was designing this piece, I was thinking of how the South Cariboo Health Foundation does their Starry Nights event,” said Crane. “It’s a symbol of lighting up your life with good thoughts and good health. There was a lot of thought behind the painting.”

The event is open to everyone, whether they are a skilled painter or someone who is trying it for the first time.

“This really is about giving back,” said Crane. “The SCHF is an integral part of our community. This organization has touched all of us in some way.”

Tickets for the Butterfly Brushes event cost $45. The ticket will include painting supplies and dinner. The meal being served is chilli, salad and garlic toast. Tickets can be purchased at the 100 Mile Hospice Office, Whimsey Gifts or Donex Pharmacy.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.