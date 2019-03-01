100 Mile House thespians get ready to hit their mark in upcoming shows

100 Mile House will have an opportunity to get some laughs in next month as the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society launch a string of performances starting on March 1 and going until March 9.

“It’s going to be a really fun night of comedy, all of the four plays have some good comedic moments and, I think, are very entertaining. The actors are doing a good job of portraying their characters and have a good feel for their characters,” said Gordon Smith, the director. “I think you are going to see four very good shows.”

The performances, called Four Short Threesomes will include four short comedic plays.

The four plays are Apres Opera by Michael Bigelow Dixon and Valerie Smith, Chocolate by Frederick Strappel, Wanda’s Visit by Christopher Durang and Make Believe by Gordon Smith, who will be directing all four shorts.

The first three plays are written by three already established playwrights and authors.

All four of the plays are family-oriented comedies with comedic themes around personal relationships.

Apres Opera is about a young lady who brings her fiance to a restaurant to meet her ex-boyfriend.

Chocolate is about a detective investigating the sudden and suspicious circumstances of a woman’s husband. The short focuses on the interview with the said woman.

Wanda’s Visit is about a married couple who gets a visit from the husband’s very enthusiastic, weird and gabby high school girlfriend who tests the boundaries of the couple in various ways.

Written by Smith, Make Believe is about a young man who is writing a play and is in a relationship with a woman who lives in the same apartment building as him. His best friend also lives with him.

The Gala opening of Four Short Threesomes is set for 7 p.m. on March 1 at Martin Exeter Hall. It will be followed by an evening show at 7 p.m. on March 2, 7, 8 and 9 as well as two matinee shows on March 2 and 9, with the curtain call being as 1 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and available at Didi’s Boutique and Donex Pharmacy.

“We always seem to have excellent support and we really appreciate that. We enjoy performing for the audiences that come because they are always so appreciative and welcoming,” said Smith.

