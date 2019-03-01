Shelly Carrera will be playing the titular and intrusive guest in Wanda’s Visit, opposite of Shawn Nelson (as Jimbo). Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

100 Mile House thespians get ready to hit their mark in upcoming shows

Four Short Threesomes to debut at Martin Exeter Hall on March 1

100 Mile House will have an opportunity to get some laughs in next month as the 100 Mile Performing Arts Society launch a string of performances starting on March 1 and going until March 9.

“It’s going to be a really fun night of comedy, all of the four plays have some good comedic moments and, I think, are very entertaining. The actors are doing a good job of portraying their characters and have a good feel for their characters,” said Gordon Smith, the director. “I think you are going to see four very good shows.”

The performances, called Four Short Threesomes will include four short comedic plays.

The four plays are Apres Opera by Michael Bigelow Dixon and Valerie Smith, Chocolate by Frederick Strappel, Wanda’s Visit by Christopher Durang and Make Believe by Gordon Smith, who will be directing all four shorts.

The first three plays are written by three already established playwrights and authors.

All four of the plays are family-oriented comedies with comedic themes around personal relationships.

Apres Opera is about a young lady who brings her fiance to a restaurant to meet her ex-boyfriend.

Chocolate is about a detective investigating the sudden and suspicious circumstances of a woman’s husband. The short focuses on the interview with the said woman.

Wanda’s Visit is about a married couple who gets a visit from the husband’s very enthusiastic, weird and gabby high school girlfriend who tests the boundaries of the couple in various ways.

Written by Smith, Make Believe is about a young man who is writing a play and is in a relationship with a woman who lives in the same apartment building as him. His best friend also lives with him.

The Gala opening of Four Short Threesomes is set for 7 p.m. on March 1 at Martin Exeter Hall. It will be followed by an evening show at 7 p.m. on March 2, 7, 8 and 9 as well as two matinee shows on March 2 and 9, with the curtain call being as 1 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and available at Didi’s Boutique and Donex Pharmacy.

“We always seem to have excellent support and we really appreciate that. We enjoy performing for the audiences that come because they are always so appreciative and welcoming,” said Smith.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Juno Awards returning to Saskatoon next year for the first time since 2007

Just Posted

100 Mile House thespians get ready to hit their mark in upcoming shows

Four Short Threesomes to debut at Martin Exeter Hall on March 1

South Cariboo ranchers not too fussed about ALR changes

‘Most of the bill pertains to the Lower Mainland, not so much for the Cariboo’

How far do you think the 100 Mile House Wranglers will go this year?

A weekly streeter from the 100 Mile Free Press

Kamloops – Thompson – Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod joins call for Trudeau resignation

“It’s clear there was inappropriate – and potentially illegal – pressure brought on her”

South Cariboo fire departments fight structure fire

Departments worked extremely hard at the scene in challenging -20 conditions; fire chief

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

British nautical maps from century ago help B.C. researchers chart kelp beds

Herring use the kelp beds as a deposit for their eggs

Black Press Media reporters grab nominations for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence

Sick eagle in East Kootenay town sparks call for lead bullet restriction

Wildlife advocates encouraging residents to switch from lead bullets, to a non-lead alternative

Trudeau names longtime MP as new veterans-affairs minister in cabinet shuffle

The official headquarters for the Department of Veterans Affairs is outside the capital region

Firefighters battle third fire in two days at B.C. homeless encampment

No details on any injuries, but the blaze appeared large early Friday morning in Maple Ridge

Baby boomers use twice as much electricity as millennials, BC Hydro says

The reasons millennials pull ahead on energy conservation may surprise you. Then again, they may not

Liberals table ‘historic’ Indigenous child welfare bill

Bill emphasizes need for the child-welfare system to promote preventative care and support families

Richardson nets 4 as Coyotes beat Canucks 5-2

Arizona completes series sweep of Vancouver

Most Read