100 Mile House Festival of the Arts is sponsoring an introductory workshop on the “Alexander Technique”

The workshop is on the “Alexander Technique”

The 100 Mile Festival of the Arts is sponsoring an introductory workshop on the “Alexander Technique” with Emma Jarrett. The workshop is for performers of all ages in the disciplines of Piano, Vocal, Instrumental, Speech Arts and Musical Theatre.

It will be on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 at the 100 Mile United Church, 49 Dogwood Ave., 100 Mile House.

There will be a morning group session from 10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at a cost of $10 per person. Private sessions with Jarrett will be available in the afternoon and may be booked in advance or at the morning session.

On the same day, Saturday, March 2, in the same place, there will be a student Recital at 4:00 PM. The recital is called “Chase the Winter Blah’s” and is open to all students who wish to perform their pieces as a trial run before the annual Festival begins on April 1st. The public is encouraged, even urged to attend the Recital, the program of which will include a great deal of variety will be interesting and entertaining. There is no cost associated with performing, but for the audience, the admission will be by donation.

For Workshop Registration, please contact Ginny-Lou Alexander at 250-395-3555.

For those wanting to perform at the Recital, please have your name and the name of your piece to Ginny-Lou Alexander (250-395-3555) by February 27th so that a balanced program can be drawn up.

For more information about the workshop or the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts, please visit our website. 100milefestivalofthearts.ca

