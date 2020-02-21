Doug Vaughan put his brushes to work during a Butterfly Brushes event last December featuring artist Bobbi Crane. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

100 Mile Hospice to host a series of upcoming Butterfly Brush paint nights

‘It gives the community exposure to a variety of amazing local artists’

The 100 Mile Hospice will be hosting a series of upcoming painting workshops where the proceeds will go back into supporting the organization.

The painting event — where participants are guided through a series of steps to create their own masterpiece while having access to tasty food and beverages — has seen much success in recent years, with the events selling out. According to the executive director, Tracy Haddow, the Hospice is aiming to host eight to 10 workshops this year.

“Butterfly Brushes is a fun social environment where people can paint with friends and develop new skills,” said Haddow. “It gives the community exposure to a variety of amazing local artists.”

The next workshop will feature local artist Kerri Mingo, where she will instruct painters step-by-step in creating a painting that includes koi fish, a dragonfly and lily pads. The event will be hosted at the 108 Steakhouse and Bar on March 9.

“Our community benefits from these fundraisers because they enable the 100 Mile Hospice to provide care and services at no cost,” said Haddow.

The following workshops are slated for April 6, May 11 and June 8. Haddow says artist Joanne Young will be instructing the event in April and local residents can look forward to painting cherry blossoms. Pam King will be the featured artist for the May workshop. While a date in June has been set, Haddow has not decided on an artist yet.

Last month, the event was hosted at the 108 Steakhouse and Bar and according to Haddow, the events will continue to be hosted there for now.

“It is closed to the public on Mondays, so it’s just us in there,” said Haddow. “It works out really nice.”

Tickets are being sold for $35 at the 100 Mile Hospice office, Donex Pharmacy and Pharmasave. The ticket covers the cost of all supplies.

“The event really brings the community together. It’s a chance for local artists to connect with people in the community and it gives the attendees a variety of amazing local artists who donate their time and talents to instruct the workshops. It’s a win-win situation.”

The upcoming event with Kerri Mingo on March 9, starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Painters will recreate this painting by local artist Kerri Mingo on March 9. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Youth art show aiming to tackle racism in rural communities

Just Posted

‘Basketball is back’ at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School

‘I was kinda shocked how [many] fans we had’

100 Mile Hospice to host a series of upcoming Butterfly Brush paint nights

‘It gives the community exposure to a variety of amazing local artists’

South Cariboo more prepared for wildfires, says specialist

Work at South Green Lake, Deka Lake and Community Forest

100 Mile House Wranglers to face Chase Heat in first round of KIJHL playoffs

‘The boys have been playing really solid hockey’

100 Mile RCMP recover stolen phone

The weekly RCMP report for the South Cariboo

Fashion Fridays: The 8 best quality online stores! Shop the ultimate sales

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Thumbprint, hairbrush: Franklin wreck in Nunavut waters reveals sailors’ lives

In 2019, the Parks Canada team produced extraordinary images of the HMS Terror

Canadians released from coronavirus-ridden cruise ship in Japan fly home

Those who were cleared to travel are to be screened again at Canadian Forces Base Trenton

Health officials confirm sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

Woman remains in isolation as Fraser Health officials investigate

Trudeau promises update on blockades as Wet’suwet’en chiefs meet Mohawk supporters

B.C. hereditary chiefs are thanking the Mohawks for supporting them in opposition to Coastal GasLink

Petition seeks to remove B.C. police department from case of murdered 24-year-old real estate agent

American woman starts online petition in hopes of helping Buziak family

Study says flu vaccine protected most people during unusual influenza season

Test-negative method was pioneered by the BC Centre for Disease Control in 2004

Saskatchewan and B.C. reach championship round at Scotties

British Columbia’s Corryn Brown locked up the last berth in Pool B

B.C. lawyer, professor look to piloting a mental-health court

In November, Nova Scotia’s mental-health court program marked 10 years of existence

Most Read