100 Mile Hospice to host a series of upcoming Butterfly Brush paint nights

The 100 Mile Hospice will be hosting a series of upcoming painting workshops where the proceeds will go back into supporting the organization.

The painting event — where participants are guided through a series of steps to create their own masterpiece while having access to tasty food and beverages — has seen much success in recent years, with the events selling out. According to the executive director, Tracy Haddow, the Hospice is aiming to host eight to 10 workshops this year.

“Butterfly Brushes is a fun social environment where people can paint with friends and develop new skills,” said Haddow. “It gives the community exposure to a variety of amazing local artists.”

The next workshop will feature local artist Kerri Mingo, where she will instruct painters step-by-step in creating a painting that includes koi fish, a dragonfly and lily pads. The event will be hosted at the 108 Steakhouse and Bar on March 9.

“Our community benefits from these fundraisers because they enable the 100 Mile Hospice to provide care and services at no cost,” said Haddow.

The following workshops are slated for April 6, May 11 and June 8. Haddow says artist Joanne Young will be instructing the event in April and local residents can look forward to painting cherry blossoms. Pam King will be the featured artist for the May workshop. While a date in June has been set, Haddow has not decided on an artist yet.

Last month, the event was hosted at the 108 Steakhouse and Bar and according to Haddow, the events will continue to be hosted there for now.

“It is closed to the public on Mondays, so it’s just us in there,” said Haddow. “It works out really nice.”

Tickets are being sold for $35 at the 100 Mile Hospice office, Donex Pharmacy and Pharmasave. The ticket covers the cost of all supplies.

“The event really brings the community together. It’s a chance for local artists to connect with people in the community and it gives the attendees a variety of amazing local artists who donate their time and talents to instruct the workshops. It’s a win-win situation.”

The upcoming event with Kerri Mingo on March 9, starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.



