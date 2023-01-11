100 Mile Festival of the Arts student recital set for Jan. 22

Students of all ages and skill levels are invited to take part

Ginny-Lou Alexander turns the page for Julia Siclari as she plays Pas de doux at the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts Society Showcase and Awards Evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile Festival of the Arts invites students of all “ages and stages” to come sing, play or speak in this year’s student recital set for Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Martin Exeter Hall.

Ginny-Lou Alexander, president of 100 Mile Festival of the Arts, said the recital gives students a platform to practice in public.

“I’m a firm believer the more times you play it in public, whether you do a good job or not, it doesn’t matter, you work out the kinks,” she said.

She invites the public to come out to the recital, adding one of the things a performer needs to do is have command of the audience. That takes a little bit of work to learn to do.

“You need to learn how to draw the audience in. Audiences in student recitals are really forgiving but if you lose them or never had them in the first place, that’s not the best thing either.”

It all takes time and practice.

Alexander said she and the students are excited that Martin Exeter Hall is once again available as a venue. Last year they performed at the 100 Mile House Community.

While it was sufficient, the venue presented challenges – they had to move a grand piano from Exeter Hall.

Those wishing to participate in the recital are asked to contact Alexander in advance to discuss what they plan to perform.

The recital will be followed by the 100 Mile Festival of the Arts in April. Registration for that festival will take place Feb. 24 at Parkside Gallery from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alexander can be reached by phone at 250-395-3555.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

