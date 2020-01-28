Norman Foote will be performing with 100 Mile Elementary students inside the Peter Skene Ogden gymnasium on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. (Submitted photo)

100 Mile Elementary students set to take the stage with award-winning musician

The show begins at 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School

100 Mile Elementary students will be performing alongside an award-winning musician inside the Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School gymnasium on Jan. 31.

North Vancouver based musician Norman Foote has been teaching students music the past week (Jan. 27 to Jan. 31) for the Friday night event starting at 7 p.m.

“Maria Telford, the school’s principal invited me up to 100 Mile for the week to write and practice songs,” said Foote. “We will be presenting them to the community.”

Foote incorporates music, props and comedy into his performances creating an engaging experience.

“I am lucky to be able to do these kinds of shows,” said Foote. “This has a bit of a double reward. We aren’t only presenting a concert but the students have learned a lot. I am giving back to them and they have really gravitated towards the songs.”

Foote said he will be singing songs and then children are incorporated into the show as an animated choir.

“They are a great part of the show,” said Foote.

Tickets for the concert at $10 each. They will be available at the door and at 100 Mile Elementary until the concert.

Foote has acquired awards such as the Parent Choice and Nappa Gold Awards in the U.S., the Socan’s Best Children’s Songwriter as well as a West Coast Music Award in Canada. He has also received a JUNO Award for his album Love My New Shirt.

