100 Mile Elementary students express their talents at school’s Variety Show

100 Mile Elementary School students got to surprise their peers and teachers with their talents at the school’s variety show on June 15.

“It was brilliant, it was awesome. The kids were amazing,” said Margo Shaw, one of the teachers and member of the Variety Show Committee. “It ran like clockwork. We just have so many talents kids in this school.”

Some of the acts were singers, pianists, a self-taught violinist, dance troupes, a singer-songwriter and others.

“The boys who did the Fortnite dance, they were pretty awesome and we had one little girl who did the sneeze – Avery Jonasson but really we just had such amazing performances,” said Shaw. “The final performance of the show was Claire Kreschuk and it was like – oh, the girl is going to be on Broadway.”

In total, there were roughly 30 students performing.

Shaw said the committee changed the format of the show from being a competitive talent show model to just a variety show and said it was a little smaller than usual.

“But really, we were hoping to make it smaller. It used to go for a very long time and this one last from 45 minutes to an hour,” she said.

They will be doing the show again next year and will be keeping the current model.

“The kids were great and it was very much of a collaborative effort from the staff to do the auditions and the rehearsals,” she said.

