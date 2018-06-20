Avery Jonasson performing a poem entitled The Sneeze at the 100 Mile Elementary’s Variety Show on June 15. Martina Dopf photo.

100 Mile Elementary students express their talents at school’s Variety Show

Nearly 30 students performed, ranging from playing the violin or popular video game dances

100 Mile Elementary School students got to surprise their peers and teachers with their talents at the school’s variety show on June 15.

“It was brilliant, it was awesome. The kids were amazing,” said Margo Shaw, one of the teachers and member of the Variety Show Committee. “It ran like clockwork. We just have so many talents kids in this school.”

Some of the acts were singers, pianists, a self-taught violinist, dance troupes, a singer-songwriter and others.

“The boys who did the Fortnite dance, they were pretty awesome and we had one little girl who did the sneeze – Avery Jonasson but really we just had such amazing performances,” said Shaw. “The final performance of the show was Claire Kreschuk and it was like – oh, the girl is going to be on Broadway.”

In total, there were roughly 30 students performing.

Shaw said the committee changed the format of the show from being a competitive talent show model to just a variety show and said it was a little smaller than usual.

“But really, we were hoping to make it smaller. It used to go for a very long time and this one last from 45 minutes to an hour,” she said.

They will be doing the show again next year and will be keeping the current model.

“The kids were great and it was very much of a collaborative effort from the staff to do the auditions and the rehearsals,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
It may be ‘lights, camera, action!’ for talented B.C. doctor

Just Posted

100 Mile Elementary students express their talents at school’s Variety Show

Nearly 30 students performed, ranging from playing the violin or popular video game dances

Some places to cool down from the summer heat in the South Cariboo

A list of pools, aquatic centres and the best swimmable lakes in the South Cariboo

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Severe thunderstorm warning in efffect for Cariboo

Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House could see strong winds and heavy rain

Update: two displaced after backyard structure fire in Buffalo Creek area

The structure, which housed a sauna, a smokehouse and a shed, stood roughly 10 metres from the home.

In reversal, Trump signs executive order to stop family separation

President had been wrongly insisting he had no choice but to separate families apprehended at border

UPDATED: Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Blackmore was found guilty of taking her underage daughter to U.S. to marry church leader

B.C. sets deadline for Indigenous salmon farm consent

All 120 operations will need agreements by 2022, province says

Family of 4 from Oregon believed to be missing in northern B.C.

RCMP, Search and Rescue crews searching area where vehicle was abandoned

B.C. creates public registry to track real estate owners

The first registry of its kind in Canada aims to end the hidden property ownership

Police watchdog called to Kelowna after car destroyed in crash

A motor vehicle incident has closed Highway 33 in both directions

BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

Society is again urging people to leave their pets at home if they can’t keep them safe in the heat

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Such invitations are rare for some kids with autism, and one B.C. family knows the feeling

Most Read

  • 100 Mile Elementary students express their talents at school’s Variety Show

    Nearly 30 students performed, ranging from playing the violin or popular video game dances