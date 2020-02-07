100 Mile Elementary students celebrate a week of music with concert

‘It was a very fun week and positive energy filled the hallways of 100 Mile Elementary’

Norman Foote spent a morning rehearsing with 100 Mile Elementary students for a concert at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School on Jan. 31. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

Students at 100 Mile Elementary performed a collection of songs alongside Norman Foote at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School on Jan. 31.

Foote was invited to 100 Mile last week to write and practice some of his music with the school’s students. In an earlier interview, Foote said he felt very lucky to be able to do these kinds of shows.

“We didn’t only present a concert but the students learned a lot. I am giving back to them and they have really gravitated towards the songs.”

Maria Telford, the school’s principal, said this was Foote’s second time visiting the school. Last year, Foote only spent a couple of days and a community performance was never included.

“It was a great week,” said Telford.

“There were a lot of laughs, the students were great and overall the performance was a fun evening.”

According to Telford, Foote taught the students how to write music. A theme was picked and then the students would come up with the lyrics. The primary students learned Foote’s music, rhymed along with it and came up with a performance to interact with Foote as he played music.

“He was really flexible,” said Telford. “He came in, went through the schedule and adapted his workshop to meet the needs of the students.”

Foote said the students helped write two songs the previous year and were able to write a few more this year. One of the songs was called Cariboo Kid and another was a song of gratitude called Kuksyemce, which means “thank you” in Shuswap language.

“The show was fantastic. It was great, the audience was great and the students did an amazing job,” said Foote. “The school is such a wonderful school.”

It was a week focused on music appreciation said, Telford.

“Overall, it was a very fun week and positive energy filled the hallways of 100 Mile Elementary.”

