100 Mile Christmas Bazaar ready to open for Holiday season

“We get the chance to show our work”

Parkside Art Gallery is looking to be bustling with activity as a result of its 11th Annual Christmas Bazaar beginning on Nov. 16.

The bazaar acts as a double feature – it’s an art exhibit and a market – drawing in artists and crafters from around the South Cariboo.

“It’s an opportunity for all of the local artists to display their stuff,” said Susan Kruse, a volunteer at Parkside who will be contributing to the annual bazaar. “It also allows the public to observe a wide arrange of local work and who knows, perhaps buy a Christmas gift for a friend or family member.”

The bazaar will feature select pieces from each participating artist throughout the main floor of the gallery. Among the work for sale is paintings, glasswork, jewelry, textiles, knitted fashion and much more.

Kruse is a painter herself and will have three new pieces on display. Kruse said she often uses acrylics and water-based colours for her artwork on canvas or cards.

“I have painted a bunch of watercolour Christmas cards,” said Kruse. “Christmas is an exciting time and we want to put things in the gallery that hopefully sparkle or catch the attention of those who come inside.”

Kruse said she’s not sure how many artists are contributing but said the bazaar typically draws in about 20 contributors.

Throughout the week (Nov. 12 to 15) artists will be setting up their stations or hanging their pieces. Kruse said even though preparation is underway the gallery still remains open.

Sheryl Fremlin was one of the artists putting up her work which will include four paintings.

“We get the chance to show our work and be represented,” said Fremlin. “I am really looking forward to just being able to show my art.”

This will be Fremlin’s third year participating in the Christmas Bazaar.

“This seems to do really well, it’s a great time to put something on for those looking for a gift that is maybe a little more unique and handmade.”

The Annual Christmas Bazaar officially opens on Nov. 16 and will run right up until Christmas Eve.

