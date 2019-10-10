Where and when to vote in 100 Mile House

Voters must be 18 years old and must bring identification that proves their address

The local Elections Canada office is located at 438 S Birch Ave, in 100 Mile House, British Columbia. Advance voting opens Friday, Oct. 11 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The second voting location is at the 100 Mile House Community Hall at 240 Third St. Free Press photo.

Election day is around the corner and advance voting opens this weekend, with your first chance to vote to come Friday, Oct. 11.

Advance voting for the federal election will be open from Oct. 11, 12, 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at these two locations only: Creekside Seniors’ Centre at 501 Cedar Ave or at the Elections Canada office located in the basement of the MSM Law LLP Lawyers and Notary Public building at 438 Birch Ave, directly across from the Canada Post office.

Your Voter Information Card, which should have come in the mail by now, will specify at which poll you should vote.

Voters must be 18 years old and must bring identification that proves their address.

One option is to bring your driver’s licence or any other card issued by a Canadian government that includes your photo, name and current address.

Another option is to bring two pieces of ID that have your name, and at least one must have your current address —options include your band membership card, birth certificate, credit card statement, health card, income tax assessment, Canadian passport and utility bill.

Visit elections.ca for more information about which forms of ID are accepted.

A third option if you don’t have ID is to declare your identity and address in writing and have someone who knows you and who is assigned to your polling station vouch for you.

The voucher must be able to prove their identity and address.

Six candidates are confirmed for the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding: Kira Cheeseborough (Animal Protection Party of Canada), Iain Currie (Green Party of Canada), Cynthia Egli (New Democratic Party), Ken Finlayson (People’s Party of Canada), Peter Kerek (Communist Party of Canada), Terry Lake (Liberal Party of Canada), Cathy McLeod (Conservative Party of Canada).

The local election office located at 438 Birch Ave is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

General election day is Oct. 21.

