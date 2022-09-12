Maureen Pinkney runs unopposed for mayor of 100 Mile House district

Seven candidates vie for four council positions

Maureen Pinkney is unopposed for mayor for the district of 100 Mile House. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile House Free Press)

The district of 100 Mile House will have a new mayor, in past councillor Maureen Pinkney.

According to CivicInfoBC, Pinkney is unopposed for the position, which is currently held by mayor Mitch Campsall who did not seek reelection.

The nomination period closed at 4 p.m., Sept. 9. Candidate deadline for withdrawal is 4 p.m., Sept. 16.

Results are unofficial at this time.

Incumbents Chris Pettman, Dave Mingo, and Ralph Fossum are running for reelection on council, along with newcomers Amanda Patterson, Jenni Guimond and Annemarie Byers as well as former Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett.

General election day is Oct. 15.

