Cariboo Regional District election sees 7 seats acclaimed, 5 up for grabs

Seven Cariboo Regional District area directors will be acclaimed and five will be elected in the upcoming local government election Oct. 15, 2022.

Acclaimed candidates include incumbents Mary Sjostrom for Area A – Red Bluff and Quesnel South, John Massier for Area C – Bowron Lake, Barlow Creek and Barkerville, Steve Forseth for Area D – Commodore Heights and McLeese Lake, Maureen LeBourdais for Area F – Horsefly, Likely and 150 Mile House, Al Richmond for Area G – Lac La Hache and 108 Mile Ranch, Margo Wagner for Area H – Canim Lake and Forest Grove and newcomer Eric De Vries for Area L – Lone Butte and Interlakes.

Area L incumbent Willow Macdonald is not seeking re-election.

Vying for Area B – Quesnel West and Bouchie Lake are incumbent Barb Bachmeier and Trine Armstrong.

Incumbent Angie Delainey and Melynda Neufeld are running for Area E – South Lakeside and Dog Creek.

Incumbent Jim Glassford is vying for Area I – Narcosli, Nazko and West Fraser against Sage Gordon.

Incumbent Gerald Kirby is running against Tolin Pare for Area J – West Chilcotin and incumbent Chad Mernett is running for Area K – East Chilcotin against previous director Betty Anderson.

Nominations closed on Friday, Sept. 9 and candidates have until Monday, Sept. 16 to withdraw and on Sept. 19 the official list of candidates will be declared.

Election day is Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 and all successful candidates will serve a four-year term.



