EDITORIAL: Conservative Party has to worry about more than replacing Scheer

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

With the knives now firmly planted in Andrew Scheer’s back, there’s a lot of speculation about what went wrong for him. Whether Scheer was ousted as Conservative Party leader because of tuition payments or not, seems like a bit technicality. If he did get ousted over the payments, it seems hard to believe that would have been the case if he had convincingly won the election.

There’s debate on whether Scheer was too far to the right, should have been more supportive of LGBTQ and abortion rights or should have had a climate change plan. Some are even, much like people did about the Republican party in the U.S. prior to 2016, speculating on the “increasingly out of touch” Conservative Party’s future.

You have to be walking around with some serious shutters on to come away with that as your main observation about the party that won a plurality of the popular vote and more total votes than former Conservative leader and Prime Minister Stephen Harper ever got.

This is by no means an endorsement for Scheer, rather, a more skeptical look of where the Conservative Party is likely to go, as oppossed to where people who would never vote for them anyways would like to see them go.

Scheer, unlike Harper, faced a challenge on the right from Maxime Bernier’s PPC part. Now, despite failing to win a single seat, depending on how you look at it, the PPC did have a significant effect. In nearly 10 ridings that the Conservatives lost, they would have won had they received the votes that ended up going to the PPC (Yukon, Richmond, Quebec, Kitchener-Conestoga, Hochelaga, Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam, Miramichi-Grand Lake, Cumberland-Colchester, South Okanagan). Another handful of ridings would have suddenly become nail-bitingly close for the Conservatives. It’s the first time in some years that there’s been a challenge on the right for the Conservatives.

For anyone voting with climate change in mind as their main issue, it’s pretty unlikely the Conservatives would suddenly be your top choice if only they were pro-carbon tax. What it would do, is incentivize a whole lot of people who want to see the carbon tax gone, to look elsewhere. Similarly, as long as there’s another option on the right, moving left on other issues would potentially cost the Conservatives votes.

Bernier has said he’s not going anywhere and intends to compete again in the next election. As long as that’s the case, expect the Conservative Party to go anywhere but left. Opening the door for the PPC to get an actual foothold, would be far more damaging to the Conservative Party in the long run than just about anything else.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Early morning fire claimed mobile home in 71 Mile Subdivision

Nine members of the 70 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department (70MHVFD) responded… Continue reading

Growing White-tailed deer population prompts possible antlerless LEH for 2020

White-tailed deer are being seen more frequently and in new areas of the Cariboo Chilcotin

EDITORIAL: Conservative Party has to worry about more than replacing Scheer

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

‘It’s been a long time coming’: Samantha Dick on Indigenous Court in lakecity

The Indigenous Court will be officially opened in April 2020 in Williams Lake

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP responds to Prime Minister’s Mandate Letter to Minister of Natural Resources

MP Cathy McLeod criticized the letter’s lack off of references to the foresty crisis in B.C. Interior

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

VIDEO: Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather events of 2019

Remember the one that dumped a ton of rain and destroyed Halloween?

Health care industry is a prized target, experts say in wake of LifeLabs hack

Hackers accessed personal information of up to 15 million customers, almost all in Ontario and B.C.

VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time

B.C. judge to rule in February in case of murdered high school student

Closing arugments wrap up in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

Man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

Man gets 15 months in jail for B.C. toddler’s snake-venom death

The two-year-old girl was found dead in 2014 after visiting the Agassiz man’s home

No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite

Independent Investigations Office releases report after man who wasn’t the right suspect was injured

Parents sue B.C. private school after daughter severely bullied on social media

Parents also calling for nationwide ban on two social media apps that grant anonymous posting

Most Read