District of 100 Mile House office. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile House Free Press)

EDITOR: 100 Mile pins shared abroad

A letter to the editor of the 100 Mile Free Press

Editor,

I would like to send a huge thanks to the District of 100 Mile House office staff. I went in on July 28 to see if they had some souvenir pins. (I was leaving to go on a trip I had waited almost three decades to do – and I’d be gone for four weeks.)

Accompanying me was my sister, brother-in-law, niece and daughter from Vancouver to London, England, up to Inverness, over to Glasgow, back to London, then over to Amsterdam. We stayed in each place two to four days. There was so much to see, sooo many people, narrow roads, and ‘tiny” vehicles! (or the big transport and tour/city buses.)

We then boarded the cruise ship in Amsterdam and travelled around the British Isles, Scotland, the Shetlands and finally landing in Dublin. Wherever we travelled, sis gave out her Canada flag pin and I was able to hand out the Cariboo 100 Mile Stagecoach pins.

We shared them with cruise ship staff, tour guides and their bus operators, taxi/Uber drivers, hotel/B&B hosts – people who went above and beyond for us Canadians. Everyone knew Canada, mentioning Toronto, most commented on Vancouver but only a few had heard of the Fraser Canyon and the Gold Rush Trail and the Cariboo before we arrived. Now they know about 100 Mile House, Lone Butte and the Cariboo!

All were so grateful and thrilled to receive these pins, including the Duchess and Duke of Argyll. I met the Duchess at Inveraray Castle, between Green Rock and Oban. They are the present head of the worldwide Campbell Clan. Wow!

Thank you again for sharing with me, so I could share it with so many more across the big waters!

Yours,

Victoria Manson

Lone Butte

100 Mile House

