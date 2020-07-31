Don’t pop the bubble this BC Day long weekend

Summer has hit the South Cariboo.

Summer has hit the South Cariboo.

There’s steady traffic through town, local resorts and campsites are fully booked and people are flocking outside like ants to a picnic. And with the BC Day weekend just around the corner, the number of tourists is likely to continue to swell, especially in our smaller towns and our lakeshore resorts.

We need these tourists, especially on the heels of COVID-19, to help boost our ravaged economy and get business back on track.

Resort operators in the South Cariboo are already taking extra precautions to accommodate the increase in local and BC tourists. Hand sanitizers at the ready. Washrooms closed. Places like Crystal Springs in Lac la Hache take the names, addresses and emails of all guests and prohibit visitors to their sites.

But campers, visitors and residents have to do their part, too. Although we in B.C. were lauded for flattening the curve early on, Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry warns we are now at a turning point. Cases are ticking upward and last weekend B.C. recorded another 81 new cases of COVID-19. In Interior Health, we now have 353 cases.

READ MORE: No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

On Monday, Dr. Henry amended the order around mass gatherings, by limiting the number of guests at short-term rentals, hotels and vacation and boat rentals, restricting the number of visitors at those locations and requiring all guests and visitors to provide contact details. She also reminded those who are in self-quarantine to stay there. “It’s not an option, it’s required,” she said.

It’s easy to forget about the virus when you leave the city for a vacation in B.C.’s wide open, rural areas. But while everything always looks brighter in the sunshine, we can’t afford to let our guard down.

If you’re travelling this B.C. Day long weekend, take heed of Dr. Henry’s warnings: stay away from crowds, avoid close contact with strangers and respect operators of campsites and resorts by keeping your groups small. Foregoing a party now could keep us out of lockdown for the rest of summer.

We’ve come this far, let’s not pop the bubble now.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

Don’t pop the bubble this BC Day long weekend

Summer has hit the South Cariboo.

Working smoke alarm saves lives at Cariboo Garden apartment

One man has been hospitalized for smoke inhalation and is expected to recover

Flu clinics a go but no drop-ins: Interior Health

IH sent out a clarification after a memo came to light there won’t be flu clinics this fall

BC Day visitors welcome, but don’t ‘go wild’

Visitors to South Cariboo holiday resorts must follow stringent protocols during BC Day weekend.

Open burning ban in effect for Cariboo Fire District

The Cariboo Fire Centre has issued a Category 2 fire ban that comes into effect Friday, July 31

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Abused dog rescued on Vancouver Island is now a happy hound

Adopted owner grateful for staff at WAVE

Do not plant mystery seeds received in mail, warns CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating unsolicited packages of seeds

B.C. teacher hopes province will change back-to-school plan in fear of COVID transmission

‘My ideal would be that I go back to a classroom where everybody’s wearing masks,’ says Lizanne Foster

Interior Health shuffling resources to allow for increased COVID-19 contact tracing

Resources are being shuffled in Kamloops

Interior Health reports nine new COVID-19 cases, seven linked to Kelowna

IH has reported 369 cases since the pandemic began, 137 of which have come from the Kelowna area since June 26

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Most Read