Siblings Ash Patterson and Kaimarra Patterson (left) take to the skies with Ursula Hart on Oct. 1. (Photo submitted)

Siblings Ash Patterson and Kaimarra Patterson (left) take to the skies with Ursula Hart on Oct. 1. (Photo submitted)

Youth take to the skies with 100 Mile Flying Club

The grand Junior Kids Fly Day was grounded, but students still got a chance to get up in the air.

While the grand Junior Kids Fly Day was grounded this year, 100 Mile House students still got a chance to get up in the air in October.

The 100 Mile House Flying Club offered a series of flights for its sixth annual Fly Day in the first week of October, weather permitting, for students to take to the skies above 100 Mile House. Rather than a singular day event, the staggered system allowed the flying club, led by president Ursula Hart, to get about 50 aspiring aviators into the air, though their final day was rained out.

“For many of them, it’s their first time ever in a small airplane or in an airplane at all,” Hart said. “Especially in this October window when the leaves are slowly changing it’s just visually so dramatic. As soon as you pop up out of the 100 Mile airport, the Marble Mountains are clearly visible and the flashing colours are super beautiful and make the kids really excited about where they live and flying.”

Prior to climbing into the cockpit, participants this year would gather for a mini-flight school to run through the basics of flight, air traffic control and other topics. Hart said she felt this was more effective this year as the smaller group sizes allowed them to answer more questions from each student.

Once in the air, two students rode in the back with one up in the front with the pilot who had the chance to take the yoke and bank the airplane and fly a little bit. Hart said the student’s involvement in flying the plane depends on the judgment of the pilot and the conditions in the air. The overwhelming response from them after they’re done their half-hour-long flight is joy, Hart said.

READ MORE: 100 Mile House students take flight for annual fly day

Hart, who has been involved with the club for about a decade, became a pilot when she was 18 through a local ground school, shortly after graduating from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School. After completing her commercial pilot training in Calgary, she worked as a commercial pilot for several years before returning to the community with her husband, a fellow commercial pilot, to settle down.

“I wanted kids in this community to know about the flying club so that if they have an interest in aviation they know there is a resource in the community for them. I think all of us in the 100 Mile Flying club have that same goal, so everyone has been really supportive in creating this Junior Aviator Kids Fly Day program and are committed to doing it annually,” Hart said, adding that the District of 100 Mile House and the Cariboo Regional District has supported the event financially.

Hart said the day has become progressively more popular each year, noting they flew 39 youth and children on one Saturday last year.

“If (students) have an interest we’re here to give them an opportunity that might answer further questions for them. Maybe they love it so much they’ll pursue it in a way they otherwise wouldn’t or maybe they don’t like it at all and they know they can forget about flying as a career,” Hart said. “In any case, it’s also a great way to see the home that they’re growing up in.”

Major airports tend to employ enough people to fill a small town, Hart said, and she wants to do her part to open local young people’s eyes to the career options available in that industry. PSO is promoting these career options so it ties in nicely into the high school’s programs, she said. And as the program is fully funded, it’s also a great opportunity for families who otherwise couldn’t afford an adventure like this to have their children experience flying.

It’s important for young people to see a woman flying a plane as well, she added, as the commercial industry is still dominated by men. Should a girl dream of being a pilot, Hart said attending the program and seeing it in action is something special she and the club can offer.

Hart said they plan to host the Junior Kids Fly Day for as long as they can and welcomes anyone with a private pilot’s licence who’d like to join the club and help out.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ranchers furious with ‘senseless shootings’

Just Posted

Siblings Ash Patterson and Kaimarra Patterson (left) take to the skies with Ursula Hart on Oct. 1. (Photo submitted)
Youth take to the skies with 100 Mile Flying Club

The grand Junior Kids Fly Day was grounded, but students still got a chance to get up in the air.

A bed table donated to 100 Mile District General Hospital Palliative Care Society in fond memory of Deka Lake’s Ruth Allan. (Diana Forster photo)
Bed table donated in memory of Deka’s Ruth Allan

Deka Lake column by Diana Forster

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Prohibited driver from Surrey apprehended after getting stuck in shallow swamp

The suspect went on to assault several officers during booking inflicting minor injuries

Sawyer Keddie shows off his memory keeper at the Wild School in Lac La Hache. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Students go wild at Lac La Hache

Outdoor learning embraced at Lac La Hache elementary

The 100 Mile Junior Secondary.
Dormitory housed students across the region

When Barb Thomas and her parents first moved to the Cariboo, they… Continue reading

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a press conference during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces have to do more work to address racism in the health-care system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Provinces need to address racism in the health-care system, Trudeau says

Minister Miller said feds can use financial leverage over health care to fight anti-Indigenous racism

FILE - Nathan Cullen speaks to media in Smithers, B.C., Friday, February 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, Cullen apologize for NDP candidate’s comments about Haida candidate

Nathan Cullen had made insensitive comments about Roy Jones Jr. Cheexial

Six Mile Beach outside Nelson is known for its perfect sand, clear water and unique sand spit. But the drowning death of a man in July has residents asking if the dangerous spot has become too popular. Photo: David Grantham/Kootenay Drone Services
Dangerous oasis: The fatal history of a popular Kootenay Lake beach

Six Mile Beach near Nelson is known for its unique sand spit. But locals have feared it for decades

In this photo illustration, a provincial election mail-in ballot sealed in an Elections B.C. return envelope is seen before being deposited in a Canada Post mailbox, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The final result of British Columbia’s provincial election won’t be known for at least two weeks because more than 700-thousand mail-in ballots have to be counted by hand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s snap election means 700k ballots will be counted manually, delaying results

Elections BC spokesman said employees in 87 electoral districts will count mail-in ballots one by one

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam takes part during a press conference during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. As parts of Canada face a new round of COVID-19-related restrictions, Canada’s chief public health officer is urging Canadians to continue making a “collective effort” to tackle the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Chief public health officer calls for continued ‘collective effort’ against COVID-19

Canada continues to climb toward the 200,000 mark for COVID-19 cases

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. Facebook photo.
‘Please pray for our son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Searchers continue efforts to find 25-year-old Vancouver man in Manning Park

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

Most Read