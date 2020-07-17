Youth invited to apply to climate change program

Youth at a Fraser Basin Council Youth Program kick-off event in Vancouver for the first two pilot cohorts last August. (Submitted photo)

The Fraser Basin Council (FBC) is inviting youth in the Cariboo-Chilcotin to join one of the regional cohorts as part of their Co-Creating a Sustainable BC (CCSBC) program focussed on climate change.

Youth from North-Central B.C., the Fraser Valley and Thompson regions can also apply.

The program is intended for youth aged 16-30 to engage in sustainability initiatives, deepen their understanding of complex issues, gain skills, and access opportunities to take on leadership roles to serve their communities.

“CCSBC started as a pilot in the Thompson and Sea to Sky regions that successfully wrapped up at the end of June 2020. Participating in the initiative gave youth participants the opportunity to deepen their understanding of leadership within the context of sustainability and climate change, to identify barriers to making meaningful and lasting changes in their communities, and to practice a collaborative approach to identifying potential solutions”

As part of the initiative, youth developed projects to support sustainability in their communities.

Bi-weekly dialogue sessions will take place online until it is safe to meet in person.

“Being a part of CCSBC will provide youth with the opportunity to boost connections, deepen their understanding of climate change impacts in their communities and explore the benefits of being actively engaged in civic dialogue while having fun. By connecting directly with community leaders and making informed decisions when developing projects, participants will contribute to their communities and will feel empowered to embrace leadership roles to help shape the future of sustainable BC communities.”

The deadline to apply is July 19. For more information, visit fbcyouthprogram.ca/ccsbc.

