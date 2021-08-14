Youth hold concert, raise $570 for firefighters

Sophia Caetano and Cheney Langley dance together to entertain neighbours at a fundraiser barbeque for B.C. firefighters. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Gary Langley serves up some hotdogs to neighbours who came by to support his granddaughter Cheney’s fundraiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Horse Lake residents enjoy hot dogs while attending neighbourhood fundraiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Cheney Langley dances on her grandparents’ front lawn. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sophia Caetano and Cheney Langley dance together to entertain a dozen of their grandparents’ neighbours at a fundraiser barbeque for B.C. firefighters. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Sophia Caetano and Cheney Langley dance together to entertain a dozen of their grandparents’ neighbours at a fundraiser barbeque for B.C. firefighters. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Most youngsters don’t go out of their way to raise $570 for firefighters while on vacation.

But that’s just what Cheney Langley, 9, and Sophia Caetano, 10, did last week. The two girls hosted an improvised ballet and acrobat performance, and hot dog sales in Lone Butte last week, raising $340. The money was added to another $200 raised in a 50/50 draw at a live music night hosted by Cheney’s grandparents a week earlier. Another $30 in donations came in later.

The girls plan to donate the funds from the neighbourhood event to the Canadian Red Cross or directly to the firefighters.

“We’re trying to raise money for them because all the firefighters have to sleep in pup tents when they get back from 16 hours a day of trying to put out a fire. So we’re just going to help them out a little bit,” Cheney said.

The two girls, from the Lower Mainland, were visiting their grandparents who live next door to each other on Horse Lake. Cheney said she loves coming to the South Cariboo to visit her grandmother every summer. They usually do a lot of crafts but with the wildfires this year, Cheney decided she wanted to do something to help out the firefighters.

She and Sophia got together to brainstorm ideas to raise money and with the help of Cheney’s grandparents – Gary and Tammy Langley – put them into action. Following the success of the live music night at the Langleys, the girls decided to spice things up a bit and provide dinner and a show.

Back home in Maple Ridge, Cheney does acrobatics while Sophia does ballet in Surrey. The two girls combined their talents to put on an improvised dance/acrobatic performance that delighted attendees.

Manning the grill cooking hot dogs, Gary said he was proud of his granddaughter for taking the initiative to raise some money. He added it was awesome to see so many neighbours came out to socialize and watch the girls perform.

Marty Norgen, who lives across the lake from the Langleys and was one of Gary’s elementary school friends, said he was impressed by the girls’ community-minded spirit.

“It’s been great. The weather’s co-operating, the girls are good and got their routine pretty down pat and the hot dogs are good,” Norgen said. “I know I wasn’t thinking of creating a fundraiser when I was nine to support the firefighters. It’s awesome.”



