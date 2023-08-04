Youth gather for 65th Annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale

Welcome to this year’s 4-H Show and Sale, taking place Aug. 3-7. The Show and Sale is a culmination of a full year of hard work from the children in 4-H. Featured in this year’s Show and Sale are the projects of more than 135 members. These projects are lovingly cared for by the 4-H members, who are proud to present their work at the Show and Sale.

A message from the Williams Lake and District 4-H Council.

The Williams Lake and District 4-H Council would like to invite the community to come and discover what 4-H has to offer. The 4-H program offers youth an opportunity to learn how to become productive, self-assured adults who can make their community and country a good place in which to live. This is fostered through project and program work, experiences with their 4-H club members and leaders and their participation in district, regional and even provincial programs. The goal of the 4-H program is youth development. The objectives of 4-H clubs are knowledge, leadership, citizenship and personal development.

In 2023, our district has 10 clubs with projects in Beef, Sheep, Swine, Horse, Honey Bee, Gardening, Photography, Foods, Small Engines, Cloverbud, Poultry, Rabbit and Fibre Arts.

We look forward to seeing you all at our Show and Sale Aug. 3-7.

Schedule of Events

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023

Horse Show

8-10 a.m.

Beef weigh-in

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Small animal weigh-in/Photo Measuring

2-5 p.m.

Oral & Written Judging rally

Beef, Swine, Sheep, Small Engine, Horse, Photography, Poultry, Foods, Rabbit, Honey Bee, Fibre Arts

5:30 p.m.

Photography

Friday, Aug. 4, 2023

9 a.m.

CLOVERBUD SHOW

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sr. Lamb Showmanship

Jr. Lamb Showmanship

Market Lamb weight classes

Interclub Market Lamb

Best groomed lamb

Champion Sr. Showman

Champion Jr. Showman

CHAMPION DRY YEARLING EWE

CHAMPION EWE

CHAMPION EWE & LAMB AT FOOT

CHAMPION MARKET LAMB

SUPREME FEMALE

1:30-3:30 p.m.

Foods

2-7 p.m.

Calf class

Heifer Show

Cow/Calf Show

CHAMPION YOUNG CALF

GRAND CHAMPION HEIFER

GRAND CHAMPION COW/CALF

GRAND CHAMPION MATURE COW/CALF

SUPREME FEMALE

Female Breed Classes

Home Grown Heifer

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023

9 a.m.

Beef Sr. Showman

Beef Jr. Showman

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Demos for Rabbit/Leatherwork/Honeybee/Small Engines/Gardening/Fibre Arts

1 p.m.

Beef Weight Classes

Interclub Steers

2-4 p.m.

Poultry

6 p.m.

Best Groomed Calf

Grand Champion Sr. Showman

Grand Champion Jr. Showman

GRAND CHAMPION STEER

Beef Breed Classes (market)

Best Home Grown Steer

Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023

9 a.m.

Swine Sr. Showman

Swine Jr. Showman

12:30 p.m.

Best Groomed Swine

Champion Sr. Swine Showman

Champion Jr. Swine Showman

Swine Weight Classes

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET SWINE

3-4 p.m.

Small Engine Demonstration

7 p.m.

Awards presentation

8 p.m.

Dance

Monday, Aug. 7, 2023

4:30 p.m.

Parade of Champions

5 p.m.

Opening Ceremony

5:30 p.m.

SALE

