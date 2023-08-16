Yeehaw – the 100 Mile House’s Little Britches Rodeo returns Aug. 19-20

The 55th annual Little Britches Rodeo will surely rope in some fun on Aug 19-20

The event for kids aged one to 15 is often where young, inspiring rodeo stars get their start. The competition will take place at the 100 Mile & District Outriders Club grounds behind the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

The competition has eight events: barrel racing, pole bending, dummy roping, the stake race, co-ed steer riding, chute dogging, goat tail tying, goat tying, and breakaway roping for boys and girls. They expect over 160 entries this year.

This is the first year that the vice president of the 100 Mile & District Outriders Club, Emily Swalwell, has hosted the event. While she didn’t grow up in rodeo, she has been an avid horse rider her whole life and is excited to see the community come together for the event.

“We had 150 entries last year, and our stands were full. We had friends and family from all these entries that came up to show their support … I think it’s one of the busiest rodeos we have,” said Swalwell “Our club is geared towards being all-inclusive to all disciplines, making everyone feel safe and welcome is a huge priority for us.”

The B.C. Little Britches Association (BCLBA) has been hosting the event since the 60s, hoping to inspire youth in rodeo to continue experiencing the Western lifestyle.

Swalwell has slowly come to realize how much goes into the event and is grateful for the BCLBA’s support.

“Everything from making sure that the livestock has food for the weekend and that we have potties for everybody – there’s a lot that goes into putting this on,” she said.

With a diverse group of minds, she says everybody brings different skills from various social groups and disciplines that will contribute to the event’s success.

“I’m learning a ton, and now that I have my children, I’m hoping one day I can help sign them up for the Little Britches Rodeo… I have four-year-old twins, so hopefully, they’ll join in on the tradition too,” said Swalwell.

With the hopes of seeing the horse industry thrive, Swalwell says these events are enjoyable to attend and needed for the community. Many small and rural towns have struggled to get volunteers for events, which gave her the idea to implement some new additions to pique the interest of people who may not be familiar with rodeo.

This year they are offering some local vendors and food trucks throughout the weekend. Attendees can expect refreshments such as soft ice cream, slushies, waffles, and fresh coffee. If enough vendors sign up, there is a possibility of transforming a portion of the event into a food truck festival to help draw in more people.

Rodeo action gets started Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. at 175B Wrangler Way in 100 Mile House. Admission is free to the public.

