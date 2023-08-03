Yee haw! It’s time to head to the 31st annual Roe Lake Interlakes Rodeo

The rodeo takes place this weekend at the Interlakes Rodeo Grounds

Get ready for two days of bucking broncs, bull riding, team roping and more this weekend at the 31st annual Roe Lake Interlakes Rodeo (August 5-6).

Rodeo chairman Gary Cleveland said there will be BC Rodeo Association-approved action for everyone.

“It’s two days of entertainment,” he said. “We open the rodeo with lots of excitement because we have the Canadian wild horse race and it’s followed by all the events.”

In addition to all the main events like steer wrestling and breakaway team roping, the rodeo will also hold a mini pony bareback event, a mini pony race and ranch bronc riding.

There will be a variety of food on hand including tasty burgers, fries and drinks from the concession. There will be some breakfast items offered once the grill is fired up usually between 8 – 10 a.m.

“Booths will include a country and western booth, we’ll have a bannock booth. There’ll be ice cream and slushies in another booth and there will be some booths with raffle tickets offered also.”

New this year will be a covered screened-in roof over the refreshment garden and the grandstands. “That’s our big improvement project for this year is having everything covered or screened-in,” said Cleveland. “To enjoy the shade cover.”

The mesh roofing was made possible by the Interlakes Community Association and a couple of local contractors including B&B Tree Topping, Brad Pattison Contracting and Shane Rivard.

“We couldn’t produce this rodeo at all without our sponsors,” said Cleveland. “Our rodeo committees and all our helpers are so important for this event to fly to – I can’t thank people enough that are involved for their contribution.”

Saturday night is the dance at the Interlakes Community Hall with the music of One In The Chamber from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets can be pre-booked online at interlakescommunity@outlook.com or by calling 250-593-4869.



