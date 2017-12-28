Year in Review from MLA Donna Barnett

2017 came in with community spirit as always. Christmas was just over, the caring and giving to others from this community always makes me so proud to be the MLA representing the Cariboo Chilcotin.

March saw the South Cariboo Citizen of the Year Bruce Madu named along with the South Cariboo Business Excellence Awards.

Lumber markets were good, cattle prices looking good, mining doing well and as it was Canada’s 150th Birthday tourism was on the rise.

In May we had a Provincial election. The Liberals won the election but did not form government due to a decision by the Lieutenant Governor, the NDP and the Green Party formed a coalition.

Then came the July 1 celebrations at the 108 Heritage Site and other events all around the area. Who would have known what would unfold in the few days following.

Fire from the Gustafson Forest Service Road, fire in Williams Lake and the Chilcotin, and the Elephant Hill. We are all blessed no one was lost or injured. Everyone was helping each other.

If there was ever a time to come together and shine as a community helping others working together it was 2017. Job well done!

The Legislature went back in September, many pieces of legislation were passed. Change to the local government election act with input and a resolution of approval from the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM).

The Provincial election act also passed with you the taxpayer now paying to promote candidates. I will not take taxpayers’ money to run my election campaign.

The preferential ballot question is being prepared behind closed doors by the NDP/Green Coalition, this referendum, if passed, will separate BC forever, and we will have no voice in Victoria.

Looking forward, much rebuilding is ongoing throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin due to the fires. My offices continue to work daily with constituents, to help with the continuing need resulting from the fires.

What will 2018 bring, we cannot know.

I will continue to work on all my constituents’ behalf.

My door is always open. Happy New Year to all!

