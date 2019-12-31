Year in review for community news in 100 Mile House: January to June

January

Off-leash dog park to be installed

Jan. 3- An off-leash dog park was set to be installed in 100 Mile House. “A delegation with a petition attended the South Cariboo Joint Committee meeting in November 2017 and following that, staff were directed to look into the location and costs options,” said Darron Campbell, manager of community services for the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

High tea at Nordics lodge

Jan. 10 – Just under 80 ladies from the 100 Mile House community put on their fancy hats and pearls for high tea at the 100 Mile Nordics Ski Club. The lodge was transformed into the Empress Tea Room for the day. “It keeps on getting bigger and better,” said Karen Johnson-Puckett, one of the organizers. “We were happy to show our newly renovated kitchen, the Nordic Nook, just in time for the event.”

Over 14,000 pounds of food handed out

Jan. 17 – The 100 Mile House Food Bank handed out 14,629.7 pounds of food in hampers over the holidays, according to office manager Jennifer Tanner. That’s up from 13,806.5 pounds the year before. “With Foodbank Canada’s food evaluation numbers that equals to just over $38,000 in food that we were able to give out,” she says. “We had a total of 262 households visit and that equalled to 545 individuals.”

Old area photos found

Jan. 24 – Brian Mitchell found old photos of the local area in the Rare Books and Special Collections University of British Columbia Library that he thought most people wouldn’t have seen before. Mitchell said he started searching a while back but the find only came after he changed up his search terms at the beginning of the year. “No public person had physically seen these photos unless you went in there and looked at the album.”

Floor hockey tourney at PSO

Jan. 31 – The culmination of a floor hockey tournament at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School had spectators sitting at the edge of their benches. The final saw teachers face off against the last remaining student team. The teachers got off and early goal in the first period but the students managed to even it out before the teachers could build on their lead. The game tied at 5-5 lead to sudden death. Ultimately, a penalty shot gave the teachers the decisive goal they had been searching for.

February

Ice Fishing Derby

Feb. 7 – 158 people braved the below-freezing temperatures to attend the Fourth Annual Fishing Derby at the Loon Bay Resort on Sheridan Lake. “It was amazing,” said Irene Meili, chair of the Fishing Highway 24 Tourist Association. “I mean, we talked about it before the event and I said that it would be great to see between 150 and 200 participants.”

First Nations dance in China

Feb. 14 – Former Canim Lake Band Chief Michael Archie and his wife Trish Meraw returned from China where they attended the Belt and Road World Dance Conference. “I shared my First Nations cultural dance. I did the opening in Anhui, an opening dance for it,” he said. “It went well. It went really well.” It wasn’t the first time local First Nations went to share their culture. In 2017, Canim Lake Dancers went to perform at the Guangzhou International Shopping Festival.

Interlakes Outhouse Races “disappointing”

Feb. 21 – “It was disappointing,” said Steven Brown, an organizer of the Sixth Annual Interlakes Outhouse Races and president of the Interlakes Economic Association. “There was only four outhouses – the fewest we’ve ever had and the least snow carvings we’ve ever had – but given the weather conditions, we couldn’t have hoped for a whole lot more. There was certainly a better turnout than I thought would’ve come out in that weather.”

Wranglers hold banquet

Feb. 28 – The 100 Mile House Wranglers finished off their regular season with an awards banquet at the 100 Mile Community Hall. “I think it was well attended. I think this organization does such a good job with volunteers. I think everybody enjoyed the evening. It was nice to see a bunch of the parents here. I think they’re getting engaged with the community,” said Dale Hladun, the general manager and head coach of the club.

March

Mother gives birth on Highway 97

March 7 – A Loon Lake Road mother gave birth on the side of Highway 97. When Leanne and Kevin Peters set off to give birth in the Kamloops hospital from their home on Loon Lake Road, they did not think they would end up having the baby by themselves in a parking lot in Cache Creek. “It’s kind of a neat story for [the baby]. That we kinda birth our baby by ourselves, the two of us,” said Leanne.

Students learn to cross-country ski

March 14 – 100 Mile House Elementary School’s Grade 3 students were learning to cross-country ski at the 100 Mile House Nordics ski trails. The school’s vice-principal, Shawn Nelson, said it’s only an activity the School organizes for students in the third grade. “I think they chose that grade because of the age of the children. It’s a good age to expose children to the sport. They are at an age where they have the ability to balance and are able to actually ski.”

Nordics celebrate completion of skill development program

March 21 – The 100 Mile House Nordics Club celebrated the end of their skill development program on St. Paddy’s Day with a party and skis and snowshoes. “The St. Patrick’s Day party was my idea. I did it as a way to gather a few members together for a fun afternoon,” said Craig Davidiuk, public relations for the club. “There are a lot of new members this year so we wanted to fund a fun way to get our membership out to mingle.”

100th birthday celebrated

March 28 – The Adult Daycare Program helped celebrate the 100th birthday of Pentti Rauman who was instrumental in the development of 100 Mile House. “He’s amazing. He still swims you know,” said Liz Jones of the Adult Day Service Program. “At 99, he was still swimming at Horse Lake and he fully intends on doing it again this year. He’s such an amazing fellow.”

April

Festival of the Arts kicks off

April 4 – Speech arts kicked off the Festival of the Arts. “Children shine in this. That’s the thing that’s wonderful. Even the little kids you don’t think are doing to – sometimes they surprise you,” said Barbara Hooper, a volunteer at the Festival of the Arts, helping out adjudicator Debbie McGladdery. The adjudicator said it was a great start to the festival, especially with all the groups from local schools who performed, adding that it is quite unusual to see some many groups perform at a festival.

Lake of the Trees Bible Camp holds auction

April 11 – The Lake of the Trees Bible Camp was overwhelmed with gratitude after their fundraising auction after an eight-year break from hosting the event. “It was a lot. We are thankful for an overwhelming donation of auction items and nice ones,” said Tom McIntosh, the camp’s director. “At this point, we’re still getting our list together. We had to combine some of them there were so many of them. There was well over 200.”

Local boy wins contest

April 18 – A 100 Mile House boy won a Design-a-Mask contest. “We got to go into the Calgary Flames’ dressing room and watch them practice, meet some of the players,” said Logan Valcourt, who took part in Boston Pizza’s Design-a-Mask contest and won. Logan, who Lindsey, his mother, described as the Flames’ biggest fan, designed his own mask and beat out 600 other participants winning his custom-painted mask, a jersey, hat and four tickets to a Calgary Flames game as well as watching them practice the night before the game.

Students set out for Earth Day cleanup

April 25 – It was all about cleaning up at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School (PSO) where students set out for their annual Earth Day community cleanup. “It’s something we’ve done every year,” said Tai St. Pierre, a social studies teacher. “It’s just kind of an environmental club tradition that we’ve kept going this year and we had a really awesome turnout, I think better than we usually do, so that was good.”

May

Autism Walks held

May 2 – After meeting in the 100 Mile Community Hall where there were games, bicycles and bubbles, participants in the interactive community walk for autism awareness month took to Birch Avenue puzzle pieces in hand. The blue puzzle pieces had facts about autism and inspirational quotes, and the participants paraded them down the street, stopping in at places of business along the way.

Farmers’ Market grand opening

May 9 – The 24th Annual South Cariboo Farmers’ Market had its grand opening. The event saw many new and returning vendors, and just as organizer hoped, the market proved to be a popular attraction for people of all ages. Amanda Patterson, the new market manager, said she hoped to see more food vendors. “We’re trying to bring in a couple of Thursday evening markets and Saturday morning markets,” she said.

Money raised at hot dog sale

May 16 – Staff from CIBC raised $441.35 at a hot dog sale for the B.C. Children’s Hospital and the local Big Brothers Big Sisters chapter. The group of volunteers donated all proceeds from the sale. In the past, the staff at CIBC have held similar hot dog fundraisers for the B.C. Children’s Hospital and the United Way, but this was the first time the barbeque was organized with proceeds going towards Big Brothers Big Sisters South Cariboo.

Enhancement foundation grants handed out

May 23 – Two community organizations received grant funding from the South Cariboo Community Enhancement Foundation. The Friendship society received $2,500 to fund their cultural Workshops, which are also financially supported by the Canim Lake Indian Band. The second grant was presented to the Special Olympics of BC – 100 Mile House, who received $1,500 towards their snowshoeing program.

Walk for dog guides

May 30 – Four-legged friends and their owners gathered at the South Cariboo Visitor Centre for a walk around the marsh in efforts to raise money for the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides. “The dogs give these people their lives back,” said Ingrid Meyer, the Mile 108 Lions’ director of membership and an organizer for the fundraiser. Including donations made online, over $2,000 was raised.

June

Heavy Metal Rocks in 100 Mile

June 6 – Heavy Metal Rocks, which usually takes place in Williams Lake, took place at the 61 Mile gravel pit. “This is a career program we do with the school district to give Grade 11 and 12 students experience and training on operating heavy equipment,” said David Corbett, coordinator of career programs for School District 27. “All of these are great skills to have moving forward after school.”

New 100 Mile firefighters

June 13 – 100 Mile House Fire Rescue welcomed 10 new firefighters. The new recruits successfully completed their recruit training program, which educated them in firefighter safety, ladders, fire behaviour, emergency scene traffic control, live fire and much more. In total, fire chief Roger Hollander said the new recruits completed over 90 hours of training.

Car seats for families in need

June 19 – Interior Health and the South Cariboo Health Foundation partnered to support families in need with car seats. Through the British Columbia Car Association’s Community Child Car Seat Program, the two organizations received a grant of $800 to purchase as many car seats as they could. “We needed this sort of support,” said Virginia Bowman, a public health nurse with Interior Health.

Seniors Resource Fair a hit

June 27 – The Seniors Resource Fair proved that the Cariboo region is age-friendly with an impressive event. “I was kind of in awe when I walked in,” said Jenny Baker, a young entrepreneur who brought over 200 business cards to her first Seniors Fair this year but left with less than a handful. “There are so many booths here today. This is amazing, I’m so happy that the Age Friendly Society puts on this event.”

