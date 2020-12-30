Wranglers skip season but other sports prevail

The puck stops here: Wranglers skip season
The 100 Mile House Wranglers started off 2020 with a series of wins and were set for a playoff spot in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League campaign but the season ended with a dud when it was not only suspended but cancelled outright, including the Cyclone Taylor Cup.
The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) announced the decision on March 13. In a press release, they expressed their disappointment at having to make this decision but said this decision had been made with the health and safety of the players, coaches and spectators in mind.
Wranglers President Tom Bachynski said the cancellation was tough on the players and the fans but while it’s sad, “it’s the right thing to do.”
In September, the Wranglers announced the team would also sit out the 2020-21 season, due to safety concerns around bringing up to 35 youth into B.C. from other parts of Western Canada. The BC Hockey League’s Junior B season was tipped to start on Nov. 13, but teams were given the option to skip this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wranglers typically average between 350 and 600 fans, and the new rule for under-50 gatherings would also put a dent in their finances.
Four South Cariboo figure skaters have training session with Olympian
In February, four figure skaters from around the South Cariboo got the chance to take lessons from two-time Olympic silver medalist Elvis Stojko. The lessons were put on by the Highland Development Camp Figure Skating School in Logan Lake. This seminar had spaces for 40 skaters and attracted participants from clubs in 100 Mile, Logan Lake, Kamloops, Merritt, Williams Lake and Quesnel. The four local girls who attended were Tayler Kelsey, Alexa Pylarinos, Katharina Wetzig, and Vanessa Shearer.
– Feb. 15, 2020
85 archers partake in annual indoor archery shoot in 100 Mile House
Arrows were let loose in the Agriplex over the weekend of March 14-15 during the Big Horn Archery Club’s annual indoor shoot. The shoot had 85 shooters. People from Vanderhoof, Kamloops, Williams Lake, Quesnel, Oliver and Lillooet fired a bow in addition to locals who were involved in the shoot. Big Horn also added a new novelty shot to the event, allowing people to shoot at the targets from a seated position in an outhouse. Two other novelty shots in the shoot are shooting an arrow through a hollow log and trying to bypass a moving tree in front of a bear target.
– March 19, 2020
80 golfers tee off at annual Cariboo Open
The annual three-day Cariboo Open ran smoothly over the weekend attracting more than 80 golfers competing under COVID-19 rules at the 108 Golf Resort. Defending champion Shane Wilkie once again took the prize for overall gross, while Shawn McManus took home the trophy for the low net champion. Father-son team Bill Harris and Trevor Harris won the 8th annual Fathers and Sons competition, which drew 10 teams this year.
-Sept. 10, 2020
Old Timers Hockey league seeks players
The Old Timers Hockey Association is looking for players and increased community support this year to help keep the Rolf Zeis Memorial Arena open. Newly appointed president Matt Giroday said the Lac La Hache arena primarily relies on revenue generated by the association – along with other subsidies – and he fears it may have to close and never reopen if they are unable to support it this year. He is hopeful that by raising awareness more people will sign up to play in the league, set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
– Sept. 25, 2020
Curlers back on ice in record numbers
The 100 Mile Curling Club kicked off its season in October with more than 100 members – up slightly from 2019 despite COVID-19. Despite new rules around the pandemic, Hamilton said interest is up this year and the leagues include a lot of new people who recently moved to the area. However, the season was short-lived. After Dr. Bonnie Henry issued more restrictions around indoors sports, a decision was made in early December to suspend the leagues temporarily.
– Oct. 16, 2020
Busy opening weekend for 100 Mile Nordics
The 100 Mile Nordics got off to a strong start this season. Nordics president Kristi Iverson said it was a busy weekend at the 99 Mile trails and Nordics lodge, following the official kick-off to the season on Nov. 26. About 250 people – up 30 percent over last year – have become members of the Nordics this year, with many of them buying seasons’ passes compared to day passes. The Nordics’ youth skills development program, for members aged five to 19, is also experiencing a 30 percent boost this year. The program runs to March. The Nordics are also preparing to host the Teck Northern Cup #4 races at the 99 Mile cross-country trails next February.
– Dec. 2, 2020
160 Cariboo skiers hit the slopes on Mount Timothy’s opening day
Hundreds of Cariboo residents hit the slopes at Mount Timothy when it opened on Friday, Dec. 18. Roughly 160 people of all ages and backgrounds visited the ski hill on opening day Friday after the mountain received more than a foot of the snow the night before. The mountain anticipates this year to be its busiest yet.
– Dec. 24, 2020
